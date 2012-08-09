版本:
中国
2012年 8月 10日 星期五 01:00 BJT

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks slip as rally loses steam

* Investors remain cautious over future ECB action
    * Brazil homebuilders gain as more mortgage credit seen
    * Brazil Bovespa down 0.92 pct, Mexico IPC falls 0.13 pct

    By Asher Levine and Danielle Assalve
    SAO PAULO, Aug 9 Latin American stocks fell on
Thursday as investors took a breather following a rally that
drove shares to their highest levels in three months.
    Brazilian stocks reversed early gains as the benchmark
Bovespa index faced resistance near 59,200 points, while Mexican
shares edged lower for the third straight day.
    The MSCI Latin American stock index fell
0.21 percent to 3,662.98. The index rose nearly 7 percent over
the previous 10 sessions, fueled by hope that European Central
Bank (ECB) action would help quell the euro zone debt crisis.
    ECB governing council member Christian Noyer said on
Thursday that the central bank is determined to bring down the
excessive borrowing costs hurting Spain and Italy and should be
ready to intervene decisively in bond markets "very soon."
    Still, investors remained cautious, awaiting proof that
action will be taken.
    "The markets improved a lot on the back of talk, but there
have been few concrete measures," said Adriano Moreno, a
strategist with advisory firm Futura Investimentos in Salvador,
Brazil.
    "We didn't see any type of substantial change to put a final
end to this crisis of confidence."
    Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell 0.92
percent to 58,409.30, as shares of state-controlled oil producer
Petrobras and lender Itau Unibanco 
weighed. 
    Homebuilders helped support the index, with shares of Gafisa
 up 2.65 percent and those of rival PDG Realty
 up 0.87 percent.
    The shares received a boost after state-run bank Caixa
Econômica Federal announced plans on Thursday to increase its
loan book by a whopping 42 percent this year, expanding mortgage
and consumer lending.
    "The (Caixa announcement) reaffirms a view that credit
should continue to grow strongly this year, which could help the
construction sector," said William Castro Alves, an analyst with
XP Investimentos in Rio de Janeiro.
    The Bovespa rose 12 percent over the previous 10 sessions,
reaching its highest level in three months on sustained hopes of
euro zone action. 
    "Graphically, we see resistance levels near 61,000 points
but after a few days of rises, its normal for investors to pause
to breathe a bit," said William Castro Alves, an analyst with XP
Investimentos in Rio de Janeiro.
    Mexico's IPC index slipped 0.13 percent to 40,798.07.
The index has been rangebound between 40,500 and 41,500 points
for nearly a month.
    Telecommunications firm America Movil, controlled
by billionaire Carlos Slim, fell 0.46 percent, contributing most
to the index's fall, while bottling group Femsa 
rose 0.69 percent.
    Chile's IPSA index fell for the third session in
four as shares of lender Banco Santander Chile dropped
1.55 percent.
    
    Latin America's key stock indexes at 1613 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                           daily %   yearly %
                          Latest          change     change
 MSCI LatAm                  3,662.98      -0.21        1.9
                                                  
 Brazil Bovespa             58,409.30      -0.92       2.92
                                                  
 Mexico IPC                 40,798.07      -0.13      10.03
                                                  
 Chile IPSA                  4,162.18      -0.34      -0.37
                                                  
 Chile IGPA                 20,146.52      -0.27       0.08
                                                  
 Argentina MerVal            2,455.06      -0.15      -0.31
                                                  
 Colombia IGBC              13,517.82       1.77       6.73
                                                  
 Peru IGRA                  19,785.77       0.08       1.60
                                                  
 Venezuela IBC             248,276.33          0     112.14

