EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks slip on China data

* China July exports, imports rise much slower than expected
    * Brazil Bovespa up 0.21 pct, Mexico IPC flat

    By Asher Levine
    SAO PAULO, Aug 10 Latin American stocks fell on
Friday after data showed China's exports rose much less than
expected in July, sparking fears of a sharper slowdown in one of
the region's top trading partners.
    The MSCI Latin American stock index slipped
0.24 percent to 3,669.03. A technical momentum indicator known
as slow stochastics flashed a sell signal in "overbought"
territory, suggesting stocks may be due to fall further in
coming sessions.
    Shares fell after data on Friday showed China's exports rose
just 1 percent in July, while analysts had forecast a rise of
8.6 percent. July imports rose 4.7 percent from a year earlier,
the weakest pace since April. 
    China is Brazil's biggest trading partner and a key
purchaser of Latin American raw materials such as soybean, iron
ore, petroleum and copper.
    "Steelmakers and companies linked to commodities are feeling
it a little more due to the China data, but considering the
numbers, we would have expected to see a bigger drop (in
stocks)," said Guilherme Sand, a broker with Solidus Corretora
in Porto Alegre, Brazil. "I wouldn't be surprised if the Bovespa
closes higher today as the short-term trend continues to be
positive."
    The Reuters/Jefferies CRB index of the 19 most-traded
agricultural, energy and metals commodities snapped a five-day
rally, falling 0.57 percent.
    Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell 0.21
percent to 58,671.38, with shares of Vale, the
world's largest iron-ore producer, down 0.4 percent.
    Shares of homebuilder Gafisa soared 7 percent
after the company posted an unexpected second-quarter profit on
Friday following a string of quarterly losses. 
    Shares of BTG Pactual, Brazil's sole listed
investment bank, rose over 4 percent after the firm beat market
estimates by more than doubling net profit in the second quarter
from the same period a year ago. 
    Mexico's IPC index was choppy throughout the session,
settling little changed at 40,678.98, though still on track to
post its second straight weekly loss.
    Cement manufacturer Cemex gained 2 percent,
driving gains in the index, while mining firm Penoles
 fell 1.75 percent.
    Chile's IPSA index edged 0.07 percent lower on the
way to its third straight weekly loss.
    Shares of LATAM Airlines Group fell 0.41 percent.
The company said on Thursday that its July passenger traffic
rose 7.9 percent compared with the same period last year.
 
    
    Latin America's key stock indexes at 1453 GMT:
 Stock indexes                           daily %      YTD %
                          Latest          change     change
 MSCI LatAm                  3,669.03      -0.24        2.1
                                                  
 Brazil Bovespa             58,671.38      -0.21       3.38
                                                  
 Mexico IPC                 40,678.98          0       9.71
                                                  
 Chile IPSA                  4,159.94      -0.07      -0.42
                                                  
 Chile IGPA                 20,147.98      -0.05       0.09
                                                  
 Argentina MerVal            2,390.16       0.37      -2.94
                                                  
 Colombia IGBC              13,721.78       0.38       8.34
                                                  
 Peru IGRA                  19,710.18      -0.19       1.22
                                                  
 Venezuela IBC             248,786.19       0.21     112.57

