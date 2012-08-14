版本:
中国
2012年 8月 15日 星期三 05:58 BJT

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil shares slip on earnings, Mexico shares up

* Gol airlines down after disappointing earnings
    * Brazil Bovespa down 1.76 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.69 pct

    By Rachel Uranga and Danielle Assalve
    MEXICO CITY/SAO PAULO, Aug 14 Brazil shares fell
sharply o n T uesday on disappointing earnings, while Mexico
stocks gained ahead of the rebalancing of Morgan Stanley's
index.    
    The MSCI Latin American stock index dipped
0.46 percent to 3,638.79, falling for a second straight session.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index dropped 1.76
percent to 58,082.92, ending a volatile session.
    Investors sold shares of Brazilian companies reporting poor
earnings ahead of an expected announcement by President Dilma
Rousseff on Wednesday of an auction of rights to operate roads
and railways in Latin America's largest economy.          
    "Since the start of earnings season, companies that are not
delivering the results are being penalized, like Gol. The market
now wants out of that risk," said Henrique Kleine, an analyst at
Magliano Brokerage in Sao Paulo. 
    Shares of Brazilian airline Gol Linhas Aereas
  plummeted 12.8 percent. The company said o n
Mo nday it expects an operating loss this year after posting a
hefty quarterly net loss due to fuel costs and the weaker
Brazilian real. 
    State-controlled Banco do Brasil fell 4.10
percent after its net income tumbled 10.4 percent from a year
earlier. A higher provision for bad loans and payroll and
administrative expenses offset gains from rising interest income
and loan growth.
    Mexico's IPC index gained 0.69 percent to 40,644.97,
helped by upbeat retail sales data from the United States, the
destination of about 80 percent of the country's
exports.    
    Speculation that Mexican airport operator Grupo
Aeroportuario del Sureste, or Asur as it is locally known, and
pharmaceutical products company Genomma Lab could be
added to the MSCI Mexico index bolstered the
index.
    Asur shares gained 4.88 percent and Genomma added 1.41
percent ahead of the expected Wednesday announcement of the
MSCI's quarterly balancing of major indexes.
    "Everyone is speculating that Asur and Lab will enter the
index and they are beginning to position because they think it
will change their prices," said Gerardo Roman, a trader at
brokerage Actinver in Mexico City.       
    Homebuilder Urbi jumped 5.53 percent. Investors
saw an opportunity to buy after the stock suffered in recent
days following a downgrade from S&P on Aug. 10. Shares had
fallen about 33 percent after the company reported weak second-
quarter profits.
    Mexican conglomerate Alfa also supported gains,
up 2.54 percent after it said it would propose a 10-for-1 share
split to boost its liquidity in the market. 
    Chile's IPSA index edged up 0.08 percent, led by
retailer Falabella, up 1.93 percent. 
    Information technology firm Sonda shed 3.38 percent
after the company announced plans to invest $700 million between
2013 and 2015, with emphasis on regional powerhouse Brazil,
Mexico and Colombia.  
    Newly merged regional carrier LATAM Airlines fell
1.18 percent in Santiago. The company said earlier this week it
would spend $7.87 billion on its fleet through 2014. 
    
    Latin America's key stock indexes at 2117 GMT:
    
    
 Stock indexes                     daily %  year-to
                                    change   date %
                       Latest                change
 MSCI LatAm             3,638.79     -0.46     1.01
                                            
 Brazil Bovespa        58,082.92     -1.76     2.34
                                            
 Mexico IPC            40,644.97      0.69     9.62
                                            
 Chile IPSA             4,184.52      0.08     0.17
                                            
 Chile IGPA            20,259.80      0.18     0.65
                                            
 Argentina MerVal       2,420.26     -0.41    -1.72
                                            
 Colombia IGBC         13,927.67      0.23     9.96
                                            
 Peru IGRA             19,833.06      0.49     1.85
                                            
 Venezuela IBC         257,579.1      0.47   120.09

