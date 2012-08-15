版本:
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks edge up on Brazil earnings, Alfa

* Walmex shares plunge on money laundering allegation
    * Brazil Bovespa adds 0.18 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.36 pct

    By Danielle Assalve
    SAO PAULO, Aug 15 Brazilian stocks edged up on
Wednesday, supported by gains in Banco de Brasil after it said
bad loans were declining at a bank it partly owned, while the
shares of Mexican conglomerate Alfa jumped.
    The MSCI Latin American stock index advanced
0.21 percent to 3,646.59.
    Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index added 0.18
percent to 58,189.28, snapping a two-day losing streak, but
gains were limited by weak earnings at billionaire Eike
Batista's oil company, OGX, and steelmaker CSN. 
    "Corporate earnings are affecting the index's performance,
bringing more volatility," Joao Pedro Brugger, an analyst at
Leme Investimentos in Florianopolis.
    Leading the index, Banco do Brasil added 3.03
percent after the nation's largest bank said it expected loan
delinquencies at Banco Votorantim - in which it has a 49.9
percent stake - to decline. 
    The shares of Vale, the world's largest iron ore
miner, fell 2.04 percent on expectations of weaker ore demand
from China, analysts said.
    OGX fell 3.88 percent after announcing a
second-quarter loss on Tuesday that was more than triple the
loss reported in the same period in 2011. 
    Steelmaker CSN's shares declined 0.96 percent
after the company posted its first quarterly loss in at least
three years on Tuesday. 
    Brazil unveiled measures on Wednesday to lure up to $133
billion reais ($66 billion) in private investment for road and
rail projects, although analysts said the measures had little
market impact. 
    "At least until the end of the week, we'll be focused on
additional economic data coming from abroad and investors will
still remain cautious due to the situation in Europe," said
Silvio Campos, an economist with Tendencias Consultoria in Sao
Paulo. 
    Mexico's IPC index added 0.36 percent to 40,792.59,
supported by Alfa. 
    Alfa's share price rose 5.53 percent to a record high,
gaining ground for a second straight session after the company
said it would propose a 10-for-1 share split to boost its
liquidity in the market. 
    Wal-Mart de Mexico plunged 5.95 percent after
two U.S. congressmen investigating bribery allegations at the
company said on Tuesday they had evidence that might point to
tax evasion and money laundering at the retailer.
 
   Chile's IPSA index was little changed at 4,184.52.
    
    Latin America's key stock indexes at 2109 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                          daily %  year-to-
                          Latest         change     ate %
                                                   change
 MSCI LatAm                  3,646.59      0.21      1.23
                                                 
 Brazil Bovespa             58,189.28      0.18      2.53
                                                 
 Mexico IPC                 40,792.59      0.36     10.02
                                                 
 Chile IPSA                  4,184.52      0.08      0.17
                                                 
 Chile IGPA                 20,259.80      0.18      0.65
                                                 
 Argentina MerVal            2,440.35      0.83     -0.90
                                                 
 Colombia IGBC              14,076.43      1.07     11.14
                                                 
 Peru IGRA                  19,844.55      0.06      1.91
                                                 
 Venezuela IBC             257,579.16         0    120.09

