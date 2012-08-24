EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks choppy on central bank inaction

* Limits for Spain, Italy bond yields gains traction at ECB * Investors will look for clues in speech by Bernanke at Jackson Hole * Brazil Bovespa falls 0.37 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.56 pct By Asher Levine and Danielle Assalve SAO PAULO, Aug 24 Latin American stocks were flat on Friday and heading for the steepest weekly fall in nearly three months over uncertainty about when the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank might act to stimulate their economies. The MSCI Latin American stock index was little changed at 3,624.54 points. The index is on track to post a 1.3 percent weekly loss, its worst since late May. Commodities producers and banks drove Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index to its second straight loss, while telecommunications firm America Movil helped buoy Mexico's IPC index. Shares had risen to their highest levels since May over the past month on expectations that the European Central Bank would take decisive action to limit borrowing costs for troubled euro zone members. Setting a band for sovereign bond yields is an option gaining favor among central bankers, Reuters reported on Friday, but the decision would not be made before the ECB's Sept. 6 policy meeting, sources said. "There was an expectation that the measures to solve the crisis would be taken with more urgency, but that hasn't happened and the market is pulling back," said Álvaro Bandeira, a partner with Orama Investimentos in Rio de Janeiro. While minutes from the U.S. Fed's most recent policy meeting spurred optimism that another round of monetary stimulus was on its way, improving U.S. economic data suggests investors will remain focused on the Fed's Jackson Hole symposium next week for a clearer signal of potential action. Brazil's Bovespa slipped 0.37 percent to 58,295.79, a level the index has not closed below in over a week. The Bovespa was on course to close the week with a 1.4 percent loss, its worst since mid-July. Shares of CSN, Brazil's No. 1 diversified steel and mining group, fell 4.76 percent after Goldman Sachs Group analysts trimmed their price target for the stock on Friday citing a weaker outlook for iron ore prices and a slight decline in domestic and international steel prices. Shares of iron-ore giant Vale fell 1.37 percent, weighing most heavily on the index, while those of steelmaker Gerdau fell 1.48 percent. Marfrig Brazil's No. 2 meat producer, rose 2.09 percent after Bloomberg reported on Friday that the company is considering selling a stake in a bid to rein in debt. Mexico's IPC index snapped a six-day slide, rising 0.56 percent to 40,102.27. The index is on track to post a 1.2 percent weekly loss. Shares of America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, rose 1.63 percent as bargain hunters took advantage of an over 4 percent slide in the stock over the previous six sessions. Spanish lender Banco Santander is looking to list its Mexican unit on the local exchange and in New York on Sept. 25, a source close to the deal told Reuters. Chile's IPSA index edged lower for the fourth straight day, falling 0.06 percent to 4,202.67. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1607 GMT: Stock indexes daily % yearly % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,624.54 -0.02 0.64 Brazil Bovespa 58,295.79 -0.37 2.72 Mexico IPC 40,102.27 0.56 8.16 Chile IPSA 4,202.67 -0.06 0.60 Chile IGPA 20,359.98 -0.06 1.14 Argentina MerVal 2,450.07 0.3 -0.51 Colombia IGBC 14,238.02 0.28 12.41 Peru IGRA 20,218.69 0.2 3.83 Venezuela IBC 292,818.94 0.16 150.20