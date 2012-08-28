EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's Bovespa gains on central bank hopes

* Investors look toward more Brazil rate cuts, Fed action * Brazil Bovespa gains 0.51 pct, Mexico IPC falls 0.05 pct By Gabriel Stargardter and Danielle Assalve SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, Aug 28 Brazilian stocks gained on Tuesday as investors, awaiting possible stimulus measures from the world's central banks, took advantage of a recent slump to pick up homebuilder shares. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index ended a three-day slide, gaining 0.51 percent to 58,406.40 points. Latin America's MSCI index, however, ended the day down 0.23 percent at 3592 points. Brazilian shares rose as investors stepped up bets that Brazil's central bank would signal further interest rate cuts following its rate decision on Wednesday. Attention also focused on U.S. economic data that, if negative, might point to a fresh stimulus announcement from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke at a meeting of central bankers on Friday. "If it shows that the American economy is doing a bit better, then it might cool expectations of new stimulus measures," said Hamilton Alves, analyst at BB Investments in Sao Paulo. "If not, it might encourage the Fed to act soon." Stocks linked to domestic consumption drove gains in the Bovespa on hopes that lower interest rates would stoke demand. PDG Realty, Brazil's No. 1 homebuilder, gained 4.65 percent, contributing most to the index's gains, while rival Cyrela rose 3.6 percent. "Investors are waiting on the central bank interest rate decision following its two-day meeting that started today," added Alves, who said that most analysts expected rates to fall by half a percentage point following the meeting. Shares of Klabin, Latin America's largest paper producer, rose 1 percent after the company said on Tuesday that it will double output as well as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization within the next three years. Mexico's IPC index slipped for the second session in a row, down 0.05 percent, with shares of financial and retail company Grupo Elektra falling 4 percent. Elektra, owned by one of Mexico's richest men, sued the Bolsa Mexicana de Valores after its share price dropped on a listing change announced in April that would alter the way the exchange selected shares for the index, possibly eliminating the company from the IPC. In mid-August the exchange said it would, for now, exclude Elektra from new rules to take effect on Sept. 3 and the company is set to remain in the index. Since the announcement, shares of Elektra have fallen about 14 percent. Mexican homebuilder Urbi was down 1.99 percent after Moody's revised the outlook for the company's senior unsecured debt to negative from stable. That followed a Fitch downgrade the week before. The IPC has fallen in eight of the past nine sessions as uncertainty over global economic growth and central bank stimulus kept many investors on the sidelines. "Definitely, the market has been more affected by international factors than domestic ones," Gonzalez added. In Chile, the blue-chip IPSA index was near flat, off 0.03 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2143 GMT: Stock indexes Daily pct Year-to-d Latest change te pct change MSCI LatAm 3,592.00 -0.23 -0.29 Brazil Bovespa 58,406.40 0.51 2.91 Mexico IPC 39,950.90 -0.05 7.75 Chile IPSA 4,157.78 0.03 -0.47 Chile IGPA 20,177.31 -0 0.24 Argentina MerVal 2,447.26 -0.54 -0.62 Colombia IGBC 14,303.24 0.73 12.93 Peru IGRA 20,230.82 -0.17 3.89 Venezuela IBC 302,555.50 3.63 158.51