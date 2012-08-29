EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks drop on US data, commods weigh on Bovespa

* US GDP numbers lead some investors to cut QE3 bets * Vale, OGX lead Brazil's Bovespa to biggest loss of month * Brazil Bovespa falls 2.05 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.23 pct By Asher Levine SAO PAULO, Aug 29 Latin American stocks fell the most in over two weeks o n W ednesday after U.S. economic growth data caused some investors to cut bets on further monetary stimulus from the Federal Reserve, while commodities producers weighed heavily on Brazil's Bovespa. The MSCI Latin American stock index slumped for the ninth straight session, losing 1.47 percent to 3,539.34. It is the index's longest losing streak since November. Data on Wednesday showed U.S. gross domestic product expanded at a 1.7 percent annual rate in the second quarter, in line with expectations and up from last month's 1.5 percent estimate from the Commerce Department. Trading volume on Latin American stock exchanges has been low in recent days as investors await signals of a third round of quantitative easing from Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke when he addresses a meeting of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Friday. "The market will continue watching the attitude of the European Central Bank and the Fed, as we want to see some action from them to heat up growth," said Luiz Roberto Monteiro, an analyst with brokerage Renascenca in Sao Paulo. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index notched its biggest loss of the month, falling 2.05 percent to 57,207.80. Shares of heavily weighted commodities exporters OGX and Vale contributed most to the index's losses. Oil producer OGX, controlled by billionaire Eike Batista, fell more than 9 percent after the company announced o n We dnesday that it was replacing its director for exploration. "These changes create additional insecurity in the market, in a company that is just beginning its activities," said Alvaro Bandeira, a partner with Orama Investimentos in Rio de Janeiro. Shares of mining giant Vale lost more than 4 percent as a sustained drop in Chinese steel prices further curbed appetite for iron ore, with the price of benchmark 62-percent grade ore at the lowest since November 2009, according to data provider Steel Index. "We're seeing more intraday trading than anything else, and people are focusing on the outlook for corporations," Renascenca's Monteiro said, adding that the Bovespa will remain stuck in a range between 57,600 and 59,500 points in the short term. Mexico's IPC index edged higher, gaining 0.23 percent to 40,044.60. Shares of telecommunications firm America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, rose 0.41 percent, while financial and retail firm Grupo Elektra slipped 1.79 percent. Chile's IPSA index was near flat at 4,158.69 points. Shares of retailer Falabella slipped 0.42 percent after the company said o n W ednesday that second-quarter profit fell 14.2 percent from a year earlier. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1558 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,539.34 -1.47 -0.29 Brazil Bovespa 57,207.80 -2.05 0.80 Mexico IPC 40,044.60 0.23 8.00 Chile IPSA 4,158.69 0.02 -0.45 Chile IGPA 20,174.75 -0.01 0.22 Argentina MerVal 2,442.29 -0.2 -0.83 Colombia IGBC 14,189.01 -0.80 12.03 Peru IGRA 20,176.65 -0.27 3.61 Venezuela IBC 302,555.50 0 158.51