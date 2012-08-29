EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks drop on US data, commods weigh on Bovespa

* US GDP numbers lead some investors to cut QE3 bets * Vale, OGX lead Brazil's Bovespa to biggest loss of month * Brazil Bovespa falls 1.78 pct, Mexico IPC off 0.11 pct By Asher Levine SAO PAULO, Aug 29 Latin American stocks fell on W ednesday after U.S. economic growth data caused some investors to cut bets on further monetary stimulus from the Federal Reserve, while commodities producers weighed heavily on Brazil's Bovespa. The MSCI Latin American stock index slumped for the ninth straight session, losing 1.43 percent to 3,540.59. It is the index's longest losing streak since November. Data on Wednesday showed U.S. gross domestic product expanded at a 1.7 percent annual rate in the second quarter, in line with expectations and up from last month's 1.5 percent estimate from the Commerce Department. Trading volume on Latin American stock exchanges has been low in recent days as investors await signals of a third round of quantitative easing from Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke when he addresses a meeting of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Friday. "The market will continue watching the attitude of the European Central Bank and the Fed, as we want to see some action from them to heat up growth," said Luiz Roberto Monteiro, an analyst with brokerage Renascenca in Sao Paulo. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index notched its biggest loss of the month, falling 1.78 percent to 57,369.19. Shares of heavily weighted commodities exporters OGX and Vale contributed most to the index's losses. Oil producer OGX, controlled by billionaire Eike Batista, plunged 8.4 percent after the company announced o n W ednesday that it was replacing its director for exploration. "These changes create additional insecurity in the market, in a company that is just beginning its activities," said Alvaro Bandeira, a partner with Orama Investimentos in Rio de Janeiro. Shares of mining giant Vale lost 2.76 percent as a sustained drop in Chinese steel prices further curbed appetite for iron ore, with the price of benchmark 62-percent grade ore at the lowest since November 2009, according to data provider Steel Index. Mexico's IPC index slipped 0.11 percent to 39,908.90. "Technically, the truth is that stock markets are in a bit of a no man's land between important support and resistance points, levels that don't serve much in case we have a forceful action by central banks," said Alejandro Pavon, director of sales and operations at Interbolsa Securities in Miami. Shares of telecommunications firm America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, dipped 0.3 percent, while financial and retail firm Grupo Elektra dropped 2.81 percent. Chile's IPSA index was near flat at 4,155.22 points. Fertilizer, lithium and iodine producer Soquimich (SQM) advanced 2.51 percent after the company on Tuesday announced net profits rose 45.4 percent. Meantime, shares of retailer Falabella declined 0.42 percent following its report on W edn esday that second-quarter profit fell 14.2 percent from a year earlier. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2046 GMT: Stock indexes Daily Year-to- Latest pct ate pct change change MSCI LatAm 3,540.59 -1.43 -1.71 Brazil Bovespa 57,369.19 -1.78 1.08 Mexico IPC 39,908.90 -0.11 7.64 Chile IPSA 4,155.22 -0.06 -0.53 Chile IGPA 20,166.79 -0.05 0.18 Argentina MerVal 2,445.44 -0.07 -0.70 Colombia IGBC 14,195.65 -0.75 12.08 Peru IGRA 20,197.62 -0.16 3.72 Venezuela IBC 293,686.66 -2.93 150.94