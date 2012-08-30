EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks slip as investors await Bernanke

* Volume low as investors look for signs of QE3 * Mining shares fall alongside iron-ore prices * Brazil Bovespa slips 0.79 pct, Mexico IPC flat By Asher Levine and Danielle Assalve SAO PAULO, Aug 30 Latin American stocks slipped to their lowest levels in a month on Thursday as investors remained uncertain on whether U.S. Federal Reserve chief Ben Bernanke will signal a third round of quantitative easing at a conference on Friday. The MSCI Latin American stock index dropped for the tenth straight session, losing 0.66 percent to 3,517.34. Commodities producers drove Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index to its fifth loss in six sessions, while Mexico's IPC index was little changed. Trading volume on Latin American stock exchanges has been low in recent days as investors await signals of more monetary stimulus from Bernanke when he addresses a meeting of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Friday. "Everyone is waiting for a miracle but if St. Bernanke doesn't open his mouth, Lord help us," said Ariovaldo Santos, an equities manager with H.Commcor in Sao Paulo, who predicted that the Bovespa would fall to 55,000 if no stimulus is announced. The Bovespa dropped 0.79 percent to 56,915.80, its lowest in nearly four weeks, as state-controlled oil producer Petrobras slipped 1.27 percent, contributing most to the index's fall. Brazil's central bank on Wednesday cut its benchmark interest rate to a record low 7.5 percent, signaling that a year-long easing cycle may be over as the world's No. 6 economy starts to recover. "On one side we had the interest rate cut decision, which, while expected, helps the market, but on the other side we still don't have any signs of relief for the commodities companies such as Vale," said Mirela Rappaport, a portfolio manager with Sao Paulo-based Investport. Share of mining giant Vale have fallen nearly 15 percent over the past two weeks, tracking a steep fall in ore prices. Iron ore prices fell to their lowest since 2009 on Thursday. Shares of rival miner MMX, controlled by billionaire Eike Batista, fell 1.3 percent after Barclays analysts cut their recommendation on the stock to "equal weight" from "overweight." PDG Realty, Brazil's largest homebuilder, climbed 4.44 percent after the company announced a new chief executive officer and completed a capital increase of more than $300 million that investors expect will help the firm stem a string of recent losses. Mexico's IPC index was little changed at 39,920.86 as gains by bottling group Femsa offset losses by lender Grupo Financiero Banorte. The index has remained in a tight range between 39,800 and 40,200 for over a week. Chile's IPSA index slipped for the second session in a row as shares of retailer Falabella slipped 1.11 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1603 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,514.69 -0.73 -1.71 Brazil Bovespa 56,915.80 -0.79 0.28 Mexico IPC 39,920.86 0.03 7.67 Chile IPSA 4,137.40 -0.43 -0.96 Chile IGPA 20,086.82 -0.4 -0.21 Argentina MerVal 2,424.70 -0.84 -1.54 Colombia IGBC 14,100.03 -0.67 11.32 Peru IGRA 20,197.62 -0.16 3.72 Venezuela IBC 287,986.31 -1.94 146.07