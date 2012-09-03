版本:
中国
2012年 9月 4日 星期二 06:02 BJT

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks rise on thin volume

* PMI data in China, euro zone show manufacturing still weak
    * U.S. holiday keeps trading thin
    * Brazil Bovespa rises, Mexico IPC up 0.97 pct

    By Danielle Assalve and Gabriel Stargardter
    SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, Sept 3 Latin American
stocks rose on Monday despite weaker-than-expected manufacturing
data in the euro zone and China, as homegrown demand for
domestic companies buoyed markets. 
    The MSCI Latin American stock index gained
0.43 percent to 3,555.65, though a national holiday in the
United States kept volume thin.
    Stocks linked to domestic consumption offset losses by
commodities firms on Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index,
while retailer Wal-Mart de Mexico supported the IPC
index.
    A series of business surveys on Monday showed manufacturers
across the globe continued to struggle in August, with the euro
zone's official purchasing managers index showing a contraction
for the 13th straight month and China's PMI falling below the 50
mark separating growth from contraction for the first time since
November. 
    China is Brazil's biggest trading partner and a key buyer of
Latin American raw materials exports such as soybeans, copper,
iron ore and petroleum.
    Still, some investors remained cautiously optimistic that
the weak data may support the argument for more stimulus from
central banks in the United States and Europe at policy meetings
due to take place later this month.
    "Investors should carefully monitor data on the labor market
in the United States this week, looking for signs of another
round of monetary easing," said Luciano Rostagno, chief
strategist at WestLB.
    Brazil's Bovespa was up slightly at 57,281.45, up 0.39
percent, as shares in the Bovespa itself, up 3.91
percent, drove the market. Gains by banks, homebuilders and
consumer goods producers also helped offset losses by oil
producers and mining firms, whose fortunes tend to be more
closely linked to the outlook for global demand. 
    "Liquidity has been compromised," added Rostagno. "Without
America's involvement in the market, investors took the
opportunity to adjust portfolios."
    Mexico's IPC index gained its most since late July,
rising 0.97 percent to 39,802.94.
    "On Friday we had a lot of volatility and today volume is
down, so not that representative," said Carlos Gonzalez, head of
analysis at Monex in Mexico City. "The markets were more
positive today so maybe in the next few days we'll see marginal
gains."
    Shares of retail giant Wal-Mart de Mexico led
the charge, rising 1.62 percent, contributing most to the
index's gains, while bottler Femsa was up 1.84
percent.
    Chile's IPSA index fell for the second session in
three, down 0.47 percent at 4136.27, as shares of fertilizer,
lithium and iodine producer Soquimich fell 2.06
percent. 
    
    Latin America's key stock indexes at 2127 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                              daily %  year-to-d
                           Latest            change       te %
                                                        change
 MSCI LatAm                     3,555.65       0.43      -1.29
                                                     
 Brazil Bovespa                57,281.45       0.39       0.93
                                                     
 Mexico IPC                    39,802.94       0.97       7.35
                                                     
 Chile IPSA                     4,136.27      -0.47      -0.99
                                                     
 Chile IGPA                    20,099.06      -0.38      -0.15
                                                     
 Argentina MerVal               2,402.56      -0.24      -2.44
                                                     
 Colombia IGBC                 14,099.05       0.07      11.32
                                                     
 Peru IGRA                     20,270.41       -0.2       4.09
                                                     
 Venezuela IBC                288,035.78       0.01     146.11

