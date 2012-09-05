EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks rise; Brazil import tax hike lifts steelmakers

* Brazil to increase import taxes to shield local industries * Volatility grows ahead of ECB meeting on Thursday * Brazil Bovespa gains 1.12 pct, Mexico IPC almost flat By Danielle Assalve and Gabriel Stargardter SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY Sept 5 Steelmaker and miners bumped up Brazilian stocks on Wednesday after the government announced it will raise import tariffs on foreign products, including steel and petrochemical goods, to shield local industries. But continued uncertainty over a widely anticipated European Central Bank announcement on Thursday, which is expected to ease pressure on the troubled euro zone through a bond-buying plan, dulled trading in other Latin American markets as wary investors played it safe. The MSCI Latin American stock index gained 0.85 percent to 3,537.26, thanks largely to Brazil-related activity. Brazilian steelmaker Usiminas soared nearly 18 percent to 9.52 reais, leading the Bovespa index's 1.12 percent rise, one day after the government said import tariffs on many products will reach 25 percent, an increase from the low teens currently. Usiminas is Brazil's largest maker of flat steel products. CSN, the country's second-largest maker of the same steel products, climbed 8.16 percent to 10.34 reais. "These protectionist measures, announced yesterday by the government, are driving the stock market rally, led by the strong advance of Usiminas shares, which is the company that most benefits from this increase import tax, since it has the most domestic exposure," said Luis Gustavo Pereira, a strategist at the Futura brokerage in Sao Paulo. Brazil's Braskem, Latin America's largest petrochemical company, gained 5.63 percent to 13.7 reais, boosted by the higher import tariffs. Discount retailer Lojas Americanas also benefited, rising 4.67 percent. Shares of Rossi Residencial, however, slid 6.97 percent to 5.07 reais after the homebuilder announced plans to sell additional shares worth 500 million reais ($245 million). Nonetheless, Brazilian analysts remained on the lookout for positive signs coming from Europe on Thursday. "There are still many unknowns. We have a busy schedule of indicators for tomorrow," said Pereira. In Mexico, the benchmark IPC index edged up 0.06 percent, supported by gains in Banorte, which rose 0.83 percent to end at 68.13 pesos following Tuesday's more than 1-percent fall. Troubled cement-making giant Cemex posted gains of 1.32 percent to arrest a seven-day losing streak. "We're seeing a recovery of some important names that had been suffering, as people look to cash in on some opportunistic purchases," said analyst Carlos Gonzalez from Mexico City's Monex financial group. In Chile, the blue-chip IPSA index fell 0.35 percent, to close at a 2012 low. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2051 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily pct Year-to-d change te pct change MSCI Latam 3,537.26 0.85 -1.8 Brazil Bovespa 56,863.91 1.12 0.19 Mexico IPC 39,573.92 0.06 6.73 Chile IPSA 4,103.95 -0.35 -1.76 Chile IGPA 19,997.81 -0.14 -0.66 Argentina MerVal 2,382.25 0.12 -3.26 Colombia IGBC 13,884.75 -0.40 9.62 Peru IGRA 19,977.86 -0.04 2.59 Venezuela IBC 288,035.78 0 146.11