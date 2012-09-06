版本:
中国
2012年 9月 6日 星期四 22:45 BJT

EMERGING MARKETS-Latin America stocks up as ECB unveils bond buy plan

* ECB bond buying plan sparks gains in Latin stocks
    * Vale, OGX, Usiminas lead gains in Brazil's Bovespa
    * Mexico's Bolsa, Chile's IPSA up as outlook improves

    By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Danielle Assalve
    SAO PAULO, Sept 6 Latin American stocks rallied
on Thursday, led by commodities producers, after the European
Central Bank said it agreed to a new bond purchase program that
may help lower borrowing costs in the troubled euro region.
    The MSCI Latin American stock index rose for
the second day in three, adding 1.1 percent to 3,576.61 in
mid-morning trading. The index slid below its 15-day weighted
moving average for the second day in three weeks.
    Brazilian stocks rose as signs of improvement in the U.S.
labor market and optimism over the bond program in Europe may
help rekindle demand for Brazilian-made iron ore, beef, planes
and cars. Mining giant Vale, oil producer OGX Petróleo
 and steelmaker Usiminas led gains in Latin
America's largest bourse.
    Traders said the bond buying plan, announced by ECB
President Mario Draghi, will help ease short-term risks for debt
refinancing for a number of troubled euro nations. In addition,
a private report showed U.S. employers adding more private
sector jobs than expected in August, in a sign that the world's
largest economy is slowly starting to turn around.
    "Draghi is doing his part in trying to use the monetary
mechanisms at hand to avoid a worsening of the Spain and Italy
crisis in the short run," said Guido Chagas, who helps oversee
about $52 million in assets for Humaitá Investimentos in São
Paulo. 
    President Dilma Rousseff's decision to hike taxes on 100
imported goods, a pledge by the central bank to condition any
additional interest-rate cut on inflation trends and green shots
of an economic recovery fanned purchases of real estate, banking
and consumer goods stocks, traders added.
    "Markets probably got what they wanted in the right do s e,"
said Rafael Dornaus, a trader with Espírito Santo Investment
Bank in São Paulo.
    Brazil's Bovespa gained 1.4 percent to 57,666.71,
its highest level since Aug. 28. Mexico's IPC index rose
for a second session, adding 0.7 percent to 39,855.22.
    Still, investors remain cautious over the outlook for basic
materials shares as signs of weaker-than-expected industrial
output in China may hamper Latin America's major commodities
exporters.
     Limiting gains, real estate developer Rossi Residencial
 fell 2 percent, after Bank of America Merrill Lynch
analysts cut the price target to 6.5 reais from 8 reais
previously. 
   "We believe Rossi should trade at a discount of at least 15
percent to its three-year historical average due to its lower
margins and lower return on equity," analyst Carlos Peyrelongue
said in a report.  
    But preferred shares of Vale, the world's No. 1
iron ore producer, gained 1.5 percent to 33.08 reais, its third
day of gains over a nine-session period. According to JPMorgan
Securities analyst Rodolfo de Angele, shares are likely to gain
in coming sessions and spot prices for iron ore - the company's
flagship product - recover.
    Vale shares have plunged nearly 20 percent over the past two
months, tracking a drop in the price of iron ore, which has
plummeted nearly 40 percent since April due to weak demand from
China.
    Shares in Usiminas, Brazil's largest flat steelmaker, surge
for a second session after analysts at Deutsche Bank raised
their recommendation on the stock to "buy" and upped their price
target. Usiminas gained 4.4 percent, on top of an 18 percent
jump on Wednesday.
    The Bovespa has been stuck in a range between 56,500 points
and 59,500 points for over a month as investors await clarity on
potential action from the world's central banks to promote
global economic growth.
    In Mexico, shares of telecommunications giant América Móvil
 led gains in the Bolsa index, after a 0.8 percent gain
on Thursday. Miner Grupo Mexico and retail giant
Wal-Mart de Mexico also rose.

    Latin America's key stock indexes at 1414 GMT:
 Stock indexes                           daily %   yearly %
                          Latest          change     change
 MSCI LatAm                  3,576.61       1.11       -1.8
                                                  
 Brazil Bovespa             57,666.17       1.41       1.61
                                                  
 Mexico IPC                 39,907.42       0.84       7.63
                                                  
 Chile IPSA                  4,133.48       0.72      -1.05
                                                  
 Chile IGPA                 20,109.93       0.56      -0.10
                                                  
 Argentina MerVal            2,392.02       0.41      -2.87
                                                  
 Colombia IGBC              14,029.92       1.05      10.77
                                                  
 Peru IGRA                  20,045.43       0.34       2.94
                                                  
 Venezuela IBC             288,035.78          0     146.11

