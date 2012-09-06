EMERGING MARKETS-Latin America stocks up as ECB unveils bond buy plan

* ECB bond buying plan sparks gains in Latin stocks * Vale, OGX, Usiminas lead gains in Brazil's Bovespa * Mexico's Bolsa, Chile's IPSA up as outlook improves By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Danielle Assalve SAO PAULO, Sept 6 Latin American stocks rallied on Thursday, led by commodities producers, after the European Central Bank said it agreed to a new bond purchase program that may help lower borrowing costs in the troubled euro region. The MSCI Latin American stock index rose for the second day in three, adding 1.1 percent to 3,576.61 in mid-morning trading. The index slid below its 15-day weighted moving average for the second day in three weeks. Brazilian stocks rose as signs of improvement in the U.S. labor market and optimism over the bond program in Europe may help rekindle demand for Brazilian-made iron ore, beef, planes and cars. Mining giant Vale, oil producer OGX Petróleo and steelmaker Usiminas led gains in Latin America's largest bourse. Traders said the bond buying plan, announced by ECB President Mario Draghi, will help ease short-term risks for debt refinancing for a number of troubled euro nations. In addition, a private report showed U.S. employers adding more private sector jobs than expected in August, in a sign that the world's largest economy is slowly starting to turn around. "Draghi is doing his part in trying to use the monetary mechanisms at hand to avoid a worsening of the Spain and Italy crisis in the short run," said Guido Chagas, who helps oversee about $52 million in assets for Humaitá Investimentos in São Paulo. President Dilma Rousseff's decision to hike taxes on 100 imported goods, a pledge by the central bank to condition any additional interest-rate cut on inflation trends and green shots of an economic recovery fanned purchases of real estate, banking and consumer goods stocks, traders added. "Markets probably got what they wanted in the right do s e," said Rafael Dornaus, a trader with Espírito Santo Investment Bank in São Paulo. Brazil's Bovespa gained 1.4 percent to 57,666.71, its highest level since Aug. 28. Mexico's IPC index rose for a second session, adding 0.7 percent to 39,855.22. Still, investors remain cautious over the outlook for basic materials shares as signs of weaker-than-expected industrial output in China may hamper Latin America's major commodities exporters. Limiting gains, real estate developer Rossi Residencial fell 2 percent, after Bank of America Merrill Lynch analysts cut the price target to 6.5 reais from 8 reais previously. "We believe Rossi should trade at a discount of at least 15 percent to its three-year historical average due to its lower margins and lower return on equity," analyst Carlos Peyrelongue said in a report. But preferred shares of Vale, the world's No. 1 iron ore producer, gained 1.5 percent to 33.08 reais, its third day of gains over a nine-session period. According to JPMorgan Securities analyst Rodolfo de Angele, shares are likely to gain in coming sessions and spot prices for iron ore - the company's flagship product - recover. Vale shares have plunged nearly 20 percent over the past two months, tracking a drop in the price of iron ore, which has plummeted nearly 40 percent since April due to weak demand from China. Shares in Usiminas, Brazil's largest flat steelmaker, surge for a second session after analysts at Deutsche Bank raised their recommendation on the stock to "buy" and upped their price target. Usiminas gained 4.4 percent, on top of an 18 percent jump on Wednesday. The Bovespa has been stuck in a range between 56,500 points and 59,500 points for over a month as investors await clarity on potential action from the world's central banks to promote global economic growth. In Mexico, shares of telecommunications giant América Móvil led gains in the Bolsa index, after a 0.8 percent gain on Thursday. Miner Grupo Mexico and retail giant Wal-Mart de Mexico also rose. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1414 GMT: Stock indexes daily % yearly % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,576.61 1.11 -1.8 Brazil Bovespa 57,666.17 1.41 1.61 Mexico IPC 39,907.42 0.84 7.63 Chile IPSA 4,133.48 0.72 -1.05 Chile IGPA 20,109.93 0.56 -0.10 Argentina MerVal 2,392.02 0.41 -2.87 Colombia IGBC 14,029.92 1.05 10.77 Peru IGRA 20,045.43 0.34 2.94 Venezuela IBC 288,035.78 0 146.11