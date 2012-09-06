版本:
中国
2012年 9月 7日 星期五 05:52 BJT

EMERGING MARKETS-Latin America stocks rise as ECB unveils bond plan

* ECB bond-buying plan sparks gains in Latam stocks
    * Vale, OGX, Usiminas lead gains in Brazil's Bovespa
    * Mexico's IPC, Chile's IPSA up as outlook improves

    By Danielle Assalve and Gabriel Stargardter
    SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY Sept 6 Latin American
stocks surged o n T hursday, led by Brazilian commodities
producers, after the European Central Bank agreed to launch a
bond-buying program aimed at staunching a euro zone debt crisis
that has bled global markets for months.
    The MSCI Latin American stock index rose for
the second day in three, adding 2.15 percent to 3,613.18.
    Brazilian stocks also rose as signs of improvement in the
U.S. labor market and optimism over the bond program may help
rekindle demand for Brazil's iron ore, beef, planes and cars.
Mining giant Vale and oil producer Petrobras
 lifted Latin America's largest bourse to its
strongest one-day gain since mid-August. 
    The Brazilian central bank minutes, released on Thursday,
also provided shards of optimism, leaving rates unchanged and
the door open for a final rate cut despite a recent commodities
uptick raising the specter of inflation. 
    In a further boon to markets, a private report showed U.S.
employers adding more private sector jobs than expected in
August, a sign that the world's largest economy is slowly
starting to turn around. 
    "The crisis hasn't surrendered and we still face a long slog
of volatility, but it's certainly moving in the right
direction," said Alvaro Bandeira, a partner at Orama Investments
in Rio de Janeiro, referring to ECB President Mario Draghi's
announcement of a bond-buying program. 
    "Draghi did what the market expected, in the best possible
way, and now we're celebrating with strong market gains."
    Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff's decision to hike taxes
on 100 imported goods, a pledge by the central bank to condition
any additional interest-rate cut on inflation trends and green
shots of an economic recovery fanned purchases of real estate,
banking and consumer goods stocks, traders added.
    Brazil's Bovespa gained 2.56 percent to 58,321.24,
its highest level since Aug. 3. Mexico's IPC index rose
for a second session, adding 1.04 percent to 39,987.06.
    Still, investors remain cautious over the outlook for basic
materials shares as signs of weaker-than-expected industrial
output in China may hamper Latin America's major commodities
exporters.
    "We are seeing a momentary euphoria, but we need a sequence
of good news for stocks to really establish a trend of sustained
recovery," said Clodoir Vieira, chief economist at Souza Barros
brokerage in Sao Paulo.
     Limiting gains, logistics company ALL Logistica 
fell 1.44 percent, while utilities company Copel 
dropped 1.57 percent after a UBS report rated its stock
"neutral." 
    But preferred shares of Vale, the world's No. 1
iron ore producer, gained 4.7 percent to 34.09 reais, its third
day of gains over a nine-session period. According to JPMorgan
Securities analyst Rodolfo de Angele, the shares are likely to
gain in coming sessions and spot prices for iron ore - the
company's flagship product - recover.
    Vale shares have plunged nearly 20 percent over the past two
months, tracking a drop in the price of iron ore, which has
plummeted nearly 40 percent since April due to weak demand from
China.
    Mexico's benchmark IPC index ended the day up 1.04 percent,
its second gain in two days. But traders warned the positive
results, based on low volumes, may be papering over the cracks
until more substantive measures genuinely appease the market.
    "There's nothing new under the sun," said Gerardo Roman, a
trader at Actinver in Mexico City. "I don't understand the
euphoria of the market... and I don't think monetary easing is
the solution for helping out the markets."
    Shares of miner Grupo Mexico led the index, up
3.12 percent. Fellow miner Industrias Penoles was also up 2.5
percent, while cement-maker Cemex gained for a
second consecutive day following a seven-day plunge. 

    Latin America's key stock indexes at 2115 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                              daily %  year-to-d
                           Latest            change       te %
                                                        change
 MSCI LatAm                     3,613.18       2.15        0.3
                                                     
 Brazil Bovespa                58,321.24       2.56       2.76
                                                     
 Mexico IPC                    39,987.06       1.04       7.85
                                                     
 Chile IPSA                     4,126.82       0.56      -1.21
                                                     
 Chile IGPA                    20,096.18       0.49      -0.17
                                                     
 Argentina MerVal               2,405.14       0.96      -2.33
                                                     
 Colombia IGBC                 14,162.74       2.00      11.82
                                                     
 Peru IGRA                     20,161.75       0.92       3.54
                                                     
 Venezuela IBC                288,035.78          0     146.11

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐