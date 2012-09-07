EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American stocks rise as Fed stimulus eyed

* U.S. Federal Reserve stimulus now probable * Mexico's IPC, Chile's IPSA up By Gabriel Stargardter MEXICO CITY Sept 7 Latin American stocks ticked up on Friday, led by commodities producers, after weak jobs figures from the United States raised hopes for a third round of quantitative easing when U.S. Federal Reserve policy makers meet next week. A public holiday in Brazil suspended trading in the Bovespa for the week a day early. The U.S. job figures for August came in below expectations, but the prospect of more Fed stimulus cheered markets. The MSCI Latin American stock index rose for a second day in a row, adding 0.56 percent to 3,633.35. Mexico's benchmark IPC index was up 0.14 percent to 40,043.87, the third rise in three days, led by mining companies and commodities producers. "We've seen moderate gains compared with yesterday's dramatic surge, led by the job news coming from the Fed, which seems to point towards the possibility of a new round of stimulus," said Carlos Gonzalez, a strategist at Monex in Mexico City. Shares of miner Grupo Mexico led the index, up 3.3 percent. Fellow miner Industrias Penoles was up 4.26 percent, while cement-maker Cemex gained for a third consecutive day following a seven-day plunge earlier in the month, ending the day up 1.16 percent. Chile's benchmark IPSA index was up 0.95 percent at 4,166.15, its second successive day of gains. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2215 GMT: Stock indexes daily % year-to-d Latest change te % change MSCI LatAm 3,633.35 0.56 0.86 Brazil Bovespa 58,321.24 2.56 2.76 Mexico IPC 40,043.87 0.14 8.00 Chile IPSA 4,166.15 0.95 -0.27 Chile IGPA 20,249.81 0.76 0.60 Argentina MerVal 2,381.96 -0.96 -3.28 Colombia IGBC 14,248.33 0.60 12.50 Peru IGRA 20,494.04 1.65 5.24 Venezuela IBC 289,911.00 0.65 147.71