EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks rise on global growth optimism

* Fed's Evans boosts outlook for U.S. economic growth * OECD says global economy improving * Brazil Bovespa rises 0.95 pct, Mexico IPC flat By Asher Levine SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Brazilian stocks tracked global markets higher on Monday as an improving outlook for world economic growth fed demand for riskier assets. Mexico's IPC index was near flat, while Chile's bourse added 0.37 percent. Investors' appetite for risk increased after the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development said on Monday the growth outlook for most industrialized countries is improving and the economy of Brazil's top trading partner, China, has reached a positive turning point. Chicago Federal Reserve chief Charles Evans added to positive investor sentiment after he said on Monday he saw the U.S. economy, the world's largest, picking up speed through 2014. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rebounded from its worst weekly loss in nearly two months, adding 0.95 percent to 62,080.79 points. Still, analysts warned that gains are likely to be short-lived as profit-takers await opportunities to lock in gains. "We're seeing a short-term bump," said Ariovaldo Santos, an equities manager with H.Commcor in Sao Paulo. "The market may be up compared to Friday, but if you look at a slightly longer period, prices are still a bit depressed." OGX Petroleo e Gas SA shares rose 3.68 percent, contributing most to the index's gains. The high share liquidity of Brazilian oil producers tends to attract foreign investors looking for exposure to Latin American equities, with their performance often tracking global risk appetite. The shares of Embraer SA, the world's largest maker of regional jets, rose 2.74 percent after the company announced an order for 20 new planes on Monday. Mexico's IPC index fell slightly to close at 44,862.92 points. Lender Grupo Financiero Banorte rose 1.83 percent, driving gains. Chile's IPSA index gained 0.37 percent to 4,455.03, with industrial conglomerate Copec rising 1.14 percent. Still, a technical indicator known as the relative strength index remained in "overbought" territory, indicating stocks might fall further in coming sessions. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2214 GMT: Stock indexes % change Latest MSCI LatAm 3,930.27 0.56 Brazil Bovespa 62,080.79 0.95 Mexico IPC 44,862.92 -0.06 Chile IPSA 4,455.03 0.37 Chile IGPA 21,744.43 0.31 Argentina MerVal 3,095.40 -0.39 Colombia IGBC 14,756.74 0.18 Peru IGRA 21,870.35 -0.16 Venezuela IBC 473,704.28 -0.04