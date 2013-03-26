EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks rebound from low, volume weak

* Brazil stocks climb back over key support level * Mexico index rises by most in over 14 months * Brazil Bovespa rises pct 1.45, Mexico IPC up 1.78 pct By Michael O'Boyle MEXICO CITY, March 26 Brazilian stocks bounced back from an eight-month low on Tuesday, but slack volume pointed to an anemic rebound, while Mexican stocks rose by the most in more than 14 months. Brazil's Bovespa index climbed 1.45 percent to 55,671.39 points, back up above a key support level around 55,000 points after five-straight sessions of losses. Still, trading volume failed to surpass a bigger bulk of operations seen in recent days of heavy selling, suggesting that bargain hunters were still not willing to enter in droves. Brazilian stocks have been hit by investor concerns over government measures to revive growth in the country, Latin America's top economy, even as inflation is creeping higher. "(Today's gains are) just a correction after recent falls. This is further evidenced by the low volume of trading. I cannot believe this is a trend reversal," said Ariovaldo Santos, manager of equities at brokerage H.Commcor in Sao Paulo. Brazilian stocks are down about 5 percent from a high on March 8 and around 10 percent from a high in early January. Chart watchers said a break back below 55,000 in the coming sessions on strong volume could point toward a further drop to the next major support level, around 52,200 points, or about 6 percent down from Tuesday's close. Shares of the most widely-traded commodities firms gained in Brazil. Iron-ore mining giant Vale SA rose 1.07 percent. Steelmaker Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA , known as Usiminas, added 4.49 percent. Latin American stocks got support from encouraging U.S. economic data and waning concerns surrounding Cyprus' banking system bailout that had weighed on demand for riskier assets around the globe in recent sessions. Data showed demand for durable U.S. manufactured goods surged in February while U.S. single-family home prices jumped in January, suggesting a recovery in the world's largest economy is gaining steam. Mexico's IPC index climbed 1.78 percent to 43,664.73 points in its biggest one-day percentage jump since January 2012, according to Reuters data. Volume rose to its highest since March 15. Shares of America Movil, billionaire Carlos Slim's flagship telecommunications firm, rose nearly 2 percent as investors bet concerns the company could face tougher regulation were overblown. The stock has rallied back more than 13 percent from around a 4-year low hit on March 15. Shares in Mexican bottler and convenience chain operator Femsa rose 4.44 percent. Chile's IPSA index rose the most in more than two weeks, up 0.7 percent, with shares of retailer Falabella up 1.92 percent and those of Banco de Chile gaining 1.54 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2130 GMT: Stock indexes daily YTD % Latest % change change MSCI LatAm 3,782.02 1.54 -0.42 Brazil Bovespa 55,671.39 1.45 -8.66 Mexico IPC 43,664.73 1.78 -0.09 Chile IPSA 4,440.50 0.7 3.23 Chile IGPA 21,718.00 0.47 3.07 Argentina MerVal 3,417.32 0.36 19.73 Colombia IGBC 14,093.46 0.78 -4.23 Peru IGRA 19,762.85 0.09 -4.20 Venezuela IBC 619,867.81 -0.68 31.48