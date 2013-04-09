EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks rise on China inflation data

* China inflation cools in March * Commodities exporters rally * Brazil Bovespa gains 0.57 pct, Mexico IPC flat By Asher Levine SAO PAULO, April 9 Latin American stocks rose on Tuesday after data showing a slowdown in Chinese inflation boosted the outlook for more growth-inducing monetary stimulus in the No. 1 market for the region's commodities. The MSCI Latin American stock index advanced for the third straight session, rising 0.53 percent. Mining and oil firms driving gains in Brazil's Bovespa index while Mexico's IPC index was little-changed. Shares gained after data showed China's annual consumer inflation rate eased in March, lifting concerns that policymakers would tighten monetary policy, which could crimp economic growth. China is a key purchaser of Latin American commodities such as iron-ore, soy, copper and petroleum. "The China data shows that there is still room for the country to grow," said Andre Perfeito, chief economist with Gradual Investimentos in Sao Paulo. "The Bovespa, as a very commodities-heavy index, is extremely sensitive to the external scenario. If China does well, Vale does well." Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index gained for the third straight session as shares of heavily-weighted iron-ore mining firm Vale, which counts China as its biggest customer, rose 2.4 percent. Oil producer OGX Petroleo e Gas Participações SA rose over 5 percent in opening trade on media reports that Brazil's government is considering ways to support the firm and its sister companies, though the stock reversed those gains later in the session, falling 0.6 percent. "Considering the news wasn't confirmed today, the stock returned to falling," said Luiz Roberto Monteiro, a trader with brokerage Renascenca in Sao Paulo. OGX shares have fallen 60 percent this year alone due to concerns over weaker-than-expected output and the potential need for more capital. Mexico's IPC index was little-changed as a 0.6 percent gain in shares of lender Grupo Financiero Banorte offset a 0.3 percent loss in America Movil , the telecommunications firm controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim. Chile's IPSA index gained for the second straight session, as shares of Banco de Chile rose 0.9 percent. A technical indicator known as the relative strength index returned from "oversold" territory, however, indicating gains in the index may be limited in coming sessions. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1350 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,792.59 0.53 -0.66 Brazil Bovespa 55,403.31 0.56 -9.10 Mexico IPC 43,401.00 -0.07 -0.70 Chile IPSA 4,310.71 0.29 0.22 Chile IGPA 21,188.32 0.22 0.56 Argentina MerVal 0.00 0 -100.00 Colombia IGBC 13,543.46 -0.79 -7.97 Peru IGRA 19,429.07 0.25 -5.82 Venezuela IBC 635,109.88 0 34.72