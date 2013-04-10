EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks rise tempered by Supreme Court ruling

* Chinese import data beats expectations in March * Brazil March inflation rises less than expected * Supreme Court decision in Brazil hurts Vale shares By Roberta Vilas Boas SAO PAULO, April 10 Brazilian stocks rose on Wednesday, boosted by strong Chinese trade data and slower than expected March domestic inflation figures, but a Supreme Court decision that partially ends the double taxation of foreign units dented iron ore miner Vale. Other Latin American stocks also rose. Mexico's IPC index touched its highest level since February, while Chile's bourse gained for the third straight day. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose for the fourth straight session, adding 0.49 percent to 56,186.56. Early trading was boosted by data that showed March import growth in Brazil's No.1 trade partner China far exceeded expectations. China is a key purchaser of Latin American commodities exports such as iron-ore, soy, copper and petroleum. Local shares were also supported by Brazilian inflation data, which showed prices rising slightly slower than expected in March. Analysts said that could ease pressure on the central bank to raise interest rates at its policy-setting meeting next week. Nonetheless, the split Supreme Court decision, which puts a partial end to the double taxation of Brazilian companies operating abroad, may fail to resolve a dispute over billions of dollars in back taxes on Vale and other Brazilian multinationals. Vale shares eventually fell on the news, losing 3.46 percent, as investors worried the ruling would not free it of about $15 billion in back tax assessments - a bill 15 percent larger than the company's average annual profit for the last three years. Nonetheless, the ruling confused investors and analysts, who decided Vale lost out under terms that seemingly appeared to benefit the world's largest iron ore miner. "Apparently the market did not like it," said Alvaro Bandeira, a partner at Orama Investimentos in Rio de Janeiro. "At first it rose, and then fell sharply. Analysts are stopping to do the math right now." Mexico's IPC index added 0.93 percent to 44,380.83. Shares of bottling group Femsa rose 2.47 percent, contributing most to the index's rise, while chemical producer Mexichem lost 2.49 percent. Chile's IPSA index gained for the third straight day, adding 0.13 percent to 4,353.61 as shares of bank BCI gained 3.13 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2253 GMT: Stock indexes % change Latest MSCI LatAm 3,870.63 0.76 Brazil Bovespa 56,186.56 0.49 Mexico IPC 44,380.83 0.93 Chile IPSA 4,353.61 0.13 Chile IGPA 21,354.78 0.12 Argentina MerVal 3,462.73 -0.34 Colombia IGBC 13,731.01 0.21 Peru IGRA 19,389.54 -0.54 Venezuela IBC 637,064.75 0.49