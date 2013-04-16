EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks rise as bargain-hunters step in

* Stocks partly rebound from Monday's plunge * Commodities firms contribute most to gains * Brazil Bovespa rises 1.97 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.56 pct By Roberta Vilas Boas SAO PAULO, April 16 Bargain-hunting drove Latin American stocks higher on Tuesday, the day after weak economic growth data from China thumped commodities prices and dragged Mexican stocks to their biggest one-day drop in over a year and a half. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 1.97 percent, bouncing back from its lowest closing level since late July, while Mexico's IPC index added 0.56 percent. "Today is a recovery day following more positive indicators in the U.S.," said Alvaro Bandeira, a partner at Orama Investimentos in Rio de Janeiro. Shares of widely traded commodities firms contributed most to the Bovespa's rise following a sell-off in the previous session due to fears that slowing economic growth in China could lead to weaker global demand for raw materials. China is Brazil's biggest trading partner and a key purchaser of Latin American commodities exports such as iron-ore, soy, copper and petroleum. State-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, known as Petrobras, rose 2.73 percent, while iron-ore mining firm Vale added 2.76 percent. Shares of homebuilder Gafisa SA fell 4.95 percent after the company said late Monday that deliveries of new homes plunged 79 percent in the first quarter from a year earlier. Mexico's IPC index rose for the first session in three, adding 0.56 percent to 43,223.69 as shares of telecoms giant America Movil, owned by Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, advanced 1.04 percent. Debt fears continued to weigh on homebuilders, however, with shares of Geo falling more than 15 percent, and those of competitor Urbi losing 13.69 percent. Shares in Homex, which said on Monday it was looking at ways to boost its liquidity, fell 9.81 percent. Chile's IPSA index rose 0.71 percent to 4,260.97 as shares of retailer Falabella added 3.0 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2218 GMT: Stock indexes daily % year-to- Latest change date % change MSCI LatAm 3,727.20 0.9 -1.86 Brazil Bovespa 53,990.83 1.97 -11.42 Mexico IPC 43,223.69 0.56 -1.10 Chile IPSA 4,260.97 0.71 -0.94 Chile IGPA 20,970.05 0.52 -0.48 Argentina MerVal 3,473.40 2.06 21.69 Colombia IGBC 13,387.20 1.18 5.70 Peru IGRA 18,487.57 0.28 -10.38 Venezuela IBC 641,807.81 0 36.14