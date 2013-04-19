版本:
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks rise as homebuilders offset banks

* Brazil interest rate outlook boosts homebuilders
    * America Movil Q1 profit disappoints
    * Brazil Bovespa gains 0.71 pct, Mexico IPC falls 0.28 pct

    By Asher Levine
    SAO PAULO, April 19 Brazil's benchmark Bovespa
stock index gained on Friday as the outlook for domestic
interest rates continued to boost homebuilders, though banking
shares sank.
    Mexico's IPC index dropped following
weaker-than-expected first quarter profit at telecommunications
firm America Movil, while Chile's bourse rose
for the fourth session in five.
    Brazil's Bovespa continued to reflect the central
bank's decision on Wednesday to raise interest rates by 25 basis
points, with most economists suggesting the bank signaled a
shorter and more gradual monetary tightening cycle than many
investors were expecting.
    "The question of interest rates is still key. For banks it's
not good that the rise was not bigger. For construction firms,
its the other way around," said Guilherme Sand, a partner with
Zenith Asset Management in Porto Alegre, Brazil.
    Banks usually benefit from a higher interest rate scenario,
in which they would gain more from holdings of
interest-rate-linked government debt and face decreasing
government pressure to reduce lending spreads.
    Homebuilders, on the other hand, benefit from the effect of
lower interest rates on mortgage prices and project financing.
    The Bovespa index rose 0.71 percent to 53,542.43 though is
on track to close the session with its third straight weekly
loss.
    "We broke a support at 54,000 on the way down, so on the way
back up we should see resistance at that level," added Sand.
"The Dow showed some weakness recently and our market will be
very linked to what happens abroad next week."
    Shares of state-run Banco do Brasil SA dropped
1.68 percent, while homebuilder PDG Realty SA added
2.07 percent.
    Rival homebuilder MRV Engenharia rose 4 percent
after the company said first-quarter sales rose 34 percent from
the same period in 2012.
    Shares of sugar and ethanol producer Biosev SA 
fell over 13 percent to 12.91 reais in their first day of
trading.
    Mexico's IPC index fell for the third straight day,
losing 0.28 percent to 42,339.62.
    Telecommunications firm America Movil, a heavily
weighted component of the IPC index, dropped 2.5 percent after
the company reported a lower-than-expected first-quarter core
profit late on Thursday. 
    Chile's IPSA index rose 0.43 percent to 4,297.86 as
shares of LATAM Airlines Group gained 2.1 percent.
        
    Latin America's key stock indexes at 1403 GMT:
 Stock indexes                            daily %     YTD %
                                Latest     change    change
 MSCI LatAm                    3,661.23      0.35     -3.93
                                                   
 Brazil Bovespa               53,542.43      0.71    -12.16
                                                   
 Mexico IPC                   42,339.62     -0.28     -3.13
                                                   
 Chile IPSA                    4,297.86      0.43     -0.08
                                                   
 Chile IGPA                   21,086.62      0.37      0.08
                                                   
 Argentina MerVal              3,425.46      0.33     20.01
                                                   
 Colombia IGBC                13,304.13      0.16     -9.59
                                                   
 Peru IGRA                    17,905.02      0.26    -13.21
                                                   
 Venezuela IBC               643,978.00      0.34     36.60
