EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks floored by tepid U.S. growth data

* Weaker-than-hoped U.S. growth provides bearish tone * Shares of key Mexico homebuilders plunge By Peter Murphy BRASILIA, April 26 Latin American stocks tumbled on Friday after the United States reported disappointing economic growth for the first three months of the year, fueling concerns about the global economy. Mexico's IPC stock index fell 1.53 percent to 41,897.00, falling below its 200-day simple moving average, and raising the possibility of bargain hunting when the market re-opens on Monday. Alternatively, it could herald further steep losses ahead. Brazil's Bovespa index slid 1.29 percent after the U.S. Commerce Department reported the country's economy expanded at a 2.5 percent annual rate in the first quarter, less than the 3.0 percent expected by economists. "Today's main indicator was the U.S. GDP. It turned out good but below the expectations of the market, which were perhaps too optimistic," said Joao Pedro Brugger, equities analyst at Leme Investimentos in Florianopolis, Brazil. Mexican homebuilders sank after Geo, the country's largest homebuilder, said it will not meet interest payments on certain local debt due on Friday. Geo on Thursday reported a first-quarter loss due to a fall in house sales and rising financing costs. Also on Thursday, rival Homex posted a sharp fall in first-quarter profit. Shares in Geo fell 28.29 percent, while Homex was down 26.42 percent. In Brazil, iron-ore miner Vale, which is heavily weighted on the Bovespa, fell 2.67 percent a day after shares jumped following the company's stronger-than-forecast first-quarter earnings. Steelmaker Usiminas fell 5.27 percent after posting its fifth consecutive quarterly loss, which revealed rising expenses and lagging revenue. Chile's IPSA index fell 0.70 percent, as a 1.95 percent fall in shares of retailer Falabella weighed. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2053 GMT: Stock indexes % change Latest MSCI LatAm 3,699.91 -1.15 Brazil Bovespa 54,252.04 -1.29 Mexico IPC 41,897.00 -1.53 Chile IPSA 4,281.44 -0.7 Chile IGPA 21,042.43 -0.52 Argentina MerVal 3,734.24 1.31 Colombia IGBC 13,428.86 -0.72 Peru IGRA 17,789.27 -2.01 Venezuela IBC 651,402.19 0.16