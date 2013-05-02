EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks fall on weak China data

* China PMI data shows factory sector slowed in April * Commodities firms weigh on Brazil's Bovespa index * Bovespa falls 1.05 percent, Mexico IPC down 0.41 percent By Asher Levine SAO PAULO, May 2 Brazilian stocks fell on Thursday after data showed manufacturing growth in top trade partner China stumbled in April. Mexico's IPC index also dipped as shares of telecommunications firm America Movil weighed, while Chile's bourse closed up 0.40 percent. Investors shrugged off encouraging jobless claims numbers from the United States and the European Central Bank's decision to cut interest rates as the prospect of weaker growth in China dragged on regional bourses. Data on Thursday showed Chinese factory sector growth slowed in April from March, suggesting the country's demand for Latin American commodity exports such as iron ore, soy, copper and petroleum may be affected. "Even though we had relatively good data this morning, it was China that brought the market down," said Douglas Pinto, an analyst with BGC Liquidez in Sao Paulo. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell for the first session in three, losing 1.05 percent to 55,321.93. Latin American markets were closed on Wednesday for a regional holiday. Iron-ore mining firm Vale SA, which counts China as its biggest customer, dropped 2.73 percent, while OGX Petroleo e Gas Participacoes SA, the oil company controlled by Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista, fell 6.15 percent. Shares of electric utilities rose after Brazil's power regulator Aneel authorized the release of nearly 2 billion reais ($1 billion) from the government's Energy Development Fund to electricity distributors, who are struggling with higher spot energy prices due to greater use of thermoelectric power. Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia, known as Copel, rose 0.93 percent, while common shares of rival Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA, known as Eletrobras, added 2.19 percent. Mexico's IPC index fell 0.41 percent to 42,090.01 as shares of telecommunications firm America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, lost 0.92 percent. Chile's IPSA index rose 0.40 percent as shares of paper and pulp producer Empresas CMPC rose 1.59 percent. The company plans to issue $500 million in bonds abroad to help fund a planned $2.1 billion expansion of its Guaiba plant in Brazil's Rio Grande Do Sul, and recently started visiting fixed-income investors. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2145 GMT: Stock indexes daily % year-to- Latest change date % change MSCI LatAm 3,735.97 -0.88 -1.63 Brazil Bovespa 55,321.93 -1.05 -9.24 Mexico IPC 42,090.01 -0.41 -3.70 Chile IPSA 4,309.40 0.4 0.19 Chile IGPA 21,161.87 0.37 0.43 Argentina MerVal 3,843.16 -0.07 34.65 Colombia IGBC 13,414.91 0.18 5.92 Peru IGRA 17,447.61 0.55 -15.42 Venezuela IBC 675,028.19 0.92 43.19