EMERGING MARKETS- Latam stocks slip, OGX jump helps Brazil

* China services PMI slips, euro zone composite PMI weak * Hypermarcas shares jump on Q1 earnings * Brazil Bovespa falls 0.1 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.95 pct By Asher Levine SAO PAULO, May 6 Weak economic data from the euro zone and China weighed on Latin American stocks on Monday, but sharp gains in Brazilian oil company OGX helped limit losses in Brazil. Shares fell after purchasing managers index data showed the euro zone economy continued to struggle in April, while activity in China's services sector grew at the slowest pace since August 2011. China is Brazil's biggest trading partner and a key purchaser of Latin American commodities such as iron-ore, soy, copper and petroleum. The European Union, of which the euro zone is a part, purchases about 20 percent of Brazil's exports, almost double the value of Brazilian goods imported by the United States. "We're still very linked to Europe and Asia and are suffering alongside them while the U.S. is doing well," said Carlos Nielebock, a trader with ICAP Corretora in Sao Paulo. "The sentiment among some players is to buy the U.S. and sell emerging markets like Brazil, who are more reliant on commodities." Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell as much as 1.5 percent early in the session, but pared losses to close down 0.1 percent at 55,429.88 points. The shares of OGX Petroleo e Gas Participacoes SA , the oil company controlled by Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista, rose 7.65 percent after Dow Jones Newswires reported that OGX sold a stake in its Tubaroa Martelo oil field for around $850 million to Malaysian state oil company Petronas. OGX stock has collapsed about 90 percent since early last year amid concerns it could face a cash crunch as it struggles to get new projects up and running. "OGX clearly needs cash and a possible sale would be positive in that sense," said analyst Felipe Rocha at brokerage Omar Camargo. The shares of drugmaker Hypermarcas rose 4.4 percent after the company reported late on Friday that first-quarter profit more than doubled from a year earlier, beating analysts' forecasts. Offsetting gains, PDG Realty SA fell 4.8 percent and rival Gafisa SA lost 3.71 percent after newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo reported on Sunday that new home prices in Sao Paulo, Brazil's largest city, fell in the first quarter for the first time in four years. Mexico's IPC index shed 0.95 percent to 42,197.99 points, giving up much of its sharp gains from Friday after strong monthly employment data in the United States, Mexico's top trading partner. Top retailer Wal-Mart de Mexico shed 2.27 percent. After the market close, Walmex said that sales at Mexican stores open at least a year fell 3.6 percent in April compared with the same month a year earlier. Chile's IPSA index slipped 0.3 percent to 4,328.78 points as retailer Falabella lost 1.15 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1509 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,747.00 -0.47 -1.34 Brazil Bovespa 55,429.88 -0.1 -9.06 Mexico IPC 42,197.99 -0.95 -3.45 Chile IPSA 4,328.78 -0.3 0.64 Chile IGPA 21,178.91 -0.54 0.52 Argentina MerVal 3,948.40 1.55 38.33 Colombia IGBC 13,412.34 -0.58 -8.86 Peru IGRA 17,706.34 0.31 -14.17 Venezuela IBC 681,531.81 0.55 44.56