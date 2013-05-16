版本:
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks flat; Brazil rises on OGX, Rossi

* Banks, commodities weigh on Bovespa
    * Meatpackers gain after JBS earnings beat expectations
    * Brazil Bovespa up 0.49 pct, Mexico IPC flat

    By Asher Levine and Danielle Assalve
    SAO PAULO, May 15 Brazilian stocks edged up on
Wednesday, despite disappointing first-quarter results from
Banco do Brasil and a drop in iron ore producer Vale, with the
index boosted by gains in troubled oil company OGX and
homebuilder Rossi Residencial. 
    Both Mexico's IPC index and Chile's bourse 
traded flat. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index 
added 0.49 percent to 54,936.41 points. 
    Shares of troubled oil company OGX, which is
controlled by Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista, rose 6.82
percent. Homebuilder Rossi Residencial posted its
best single-day performance since 2009, rising 10.34 percent.
    Nonetheless, shares of Banco do Brasil SA fell
2.3 percent after the state-controlled lender posted
worse-than-expected first quarter earnings on Wednesday, with
declining revenue offsetting the effects of faster loan
disbursements and a reduction in provisions for souring credit.
 
    Shares of commodities producers dropped after Chinese
Premier Li Keqiang was quoted as saying that Brazil's biggest
trading partner has limited room to use government spending and
policy stimulus to boost its economy. 
    China is a key purchaser of Latin American raw materials
exports such as soy, copper and petroleum, and the biggest
customer for iron-ore mining giant Vale SA, whose
shares dropped 2.03 percent. 
    "The recent news we've been getting from China are worrying
and contribute to a more adverse backdrop for the Brazilian
stock market," said Daniel Cunha, an economist with XP
Investimentos in Sao Paulo.
    Shares of JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker,
jumped 6.31 percent after the company reported better than
expected first quarter profit. The news also drove slight gains
in rival firms Marfrig Alimentos SA and BRF Brasil
Foods SA. 
    Mexico's IPC index closed flat at 41,905.23 points.
    Real-estate developer Homex fell 2.51 percent.
The family that founded Homex, Mexico's second-biggest
homebuilder, has cut its stake in the company by more than a
third in a month, according to a regulatory filing on
Tuesday. 
    Chile's IPSA index fell 0.06 percent to 4,286.32
points.
    
    Latin America's key stock indexes at 2247 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                             daily %  year-to-da
                                Latest      change        te %
                                                        change
 MSCI LatAm                      3,714.93    -0.65       -2.18
                                                    
 Brazil Bovespa                 54,936.41     0.49       -9.87
                                                    
 Mexico IPC                     41,905.23    -0.05       -4.12
                                                    
 Chile IPSA                      4,286.32    -0.06       -0.35
                                                    
 Chile IGPA                     21,017.50    -0.08       -0.25
                                                    
 Argentina MerVal                3,720.91        6       30.36
                                                    
 Colombia IGBC                  13,266.21     0.38        4.74
                                                    
 Peru IGRA                      17,129.65    -2.48      -16.96
                                                    
 Venezuela IBC                 738,873.06     1.81       56.73
