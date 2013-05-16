EMERGING MARKETS-Miners weigh on Mexico stocks, OGX hits Bovespa

* Penoles, Grupo Mexico drive IPC losses * OGX lifts Brazil's Bovespa * Brazil Bovespa falls 0.3 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.34 pct By Asher Levine SAO PAULO, May 16 Latin American stocks fell on Thursday as miners weighed down Mexico's IPC and troubled oil producer OGX dragged Brazil's Bovespa into the red after rising in the last two sessions. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index lost 0.3 percent to 54,772.62 after the first-quarter earnings reporting season came to a close late on Wednesday. Analysts said the index should remain volatile ahead of the expiration of options on shares, scheduled for Monday. Troubled oil company OGX, owned by Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista, lost 4.79 percent, dragging the index down. The company said on Thursday it sold 50 percent of four Brazilian on-shore oil and natural gas exploration blocks to MPX Energia SA, its sister electrical-power company in Batista's EBX Group. The shares of state-led electric utility Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA, known as Eletrobras, spiked more than 13 percent after the company reported a narrowed net loss of 36 million reais ($17.8 million) in the first quarter, compared with a 10.5 billion real loss in the fourth quarter. Rival Cia Energética de Minas Gerais SA, known as Cemig, rose 0.94 percent after first quarter profit beat expectations. Brazil's Bovespa is on track in May to post its fifth straight monthly loss as concerns over economic growth, regulatory risk and weak corporate earnings sap confidence. "Earnings have been the big driver recently, but we are now past that, so people are going to be more focused on macroeconomic data," said Larissa Gatti, an economist with Corretora Souza Barros in Sao Paulo. "There is a crisis of confidence in the government ... nothing has happened to give more certainty to investors." Mexico's IPC index fell for the second straight session, losing 0.34 percent to 41,761.11. Miners drove losses with Industrias Penoles tumbling 4.8 percent and shares of competitor Grupo Mexico , Mexico's biggest domestic miner, falling 1.22 percent. Chile's IPSA index posted its second consecutive loss, dropping 0.59 percent to 4,261.20 points. The shares of retailer Falabella gained for the second straight session, rising 2.43 percent and contributing most to the IPSA's gains. The company reported a jump in first quarter profit after the market close on Tuesday. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2138 GMT: Stock indexes % change Latest MSCI LatAm 3,700.92 -0.38 Brazil Bovespa 54,772.62 -0.3 Mexico IPC 41,761.11 -0.34 Chile IPSA 4,261.20 -0.59 Chile IGPA 20,930.74 -0.41 Argentina MerVal 3,706.71 -0.38 Colombia IGBC 13,325.75 0.45 Peru IGRA 16,416.57 -4.16 Venezuela IBC 759,840.38 2.84