EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico stocks fall to 6-month low, Brazil up

MEXICO CITY, May 20 Mexican stocks slumped to a
six-month low on Monday, hurt by weaker than expected growth
data last week that dampened the economic outlook for 2013,
while Brazilian stocks rose.
    Mexican stocks have slumped about 11 percent from a record
high hit in January, while Brazil has mounted a more than 5
percent recovery from a 9-month low it hit in late April. 
    
    * The IPC stock index sank 1.74 percent to 41,080.43
points, its lowest close since November 2012. The index made its
sharpest break below a its 250-day, or one-year, exponential
moving average since the middle of 2011.
    
    * The Mexican government cut its 2013 growth outlook by 40
basis points to 3.1 percent last Friday after weak growth in the
first quarter. Moreover, divisions within the conservative
opposition party have erupted into a bitter public dispute that
could undermine an agenda to push forward economic reforms.
  
    
    *Miner Grupo Mexico shed 3.13 percent while
conglomerate Alfa lost 4.16 percent. 
    
    * Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 0.97
percent to 55,700.77 points, its highest since May 8, as iron
miner Vale added 3.81 percent.
    
    * Earnings season closed last week in Brazil. Average net
income at 320 publicly-traded Brazilian companies fell 12.29
percent in the first quarter from the same period last year,
according to financial consultancy Economatica.
    
    * Brazilian companies could raise between $12 billion and
$15 billion from initial public offerings this year, Credit
Suisse Group's top banker in the country told Reuters on Monday.
 
    
    * Brazil's stock market saw its biggest inflows in more than
two years in the first quarter, but a big part of that could
have been spurred by investors covering short positions.
 

        
    Latin America's key stock indexes at 2100 GMT:
    
    
 Stock indexes                            daily %     YTD %
                                Latest     change    change
 MSCI LatAm                    3,709.38       0.1     -2.33
                                                   
 Brazil Bovespa               55,700.77      0.97     -8.62
                                                   
 Mexico IPC                   41,080.43     -1.74     -6.01
                                                   
 Chile IPSA                    4,233.14     -0.61     -1.59
                                                   
 Chile IGPA                   20,823.18     -0.44     -1.17
                                                   
 Argentina MerVal              3,674.86     -0.53     28.75
                                                   
 Colombia IGBC                13,278.13     -0.49     -9.77
                                                   
 Peru IGRA                    16,679.29      0.82    -19.15
                                                   
 Venezuela IBC               777,700.94      1.88     64.96
