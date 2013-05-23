版本:
中国
2013年 5月 24日 星期五 05:17 BJT

EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico stocks recover after three-day rout

* Weak Chinese manufacturing hurts commodities stocks
    * Brazil's Bovespa flat; Mexico's IPC up 0.96 pct

    By Danielle Assalve and Gabriel Stargardter
    SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY May 23 Mexican stocks
rebounded on Thursday after a three-day thumping as concerns the
U.S. Federal Reserve might scale back stimulus measures had
pounded the IPC index.  
    Surprisingly weak economic data from key trade partner
China, which is a major purchaser of Brazilian commodities, hurt
the Bovespa stock index, which fell 0.14 percent to
56,349.91 points. Chile's IPSA shed 0.77 percent.
    Mexican stocks, which fell to their lowest level in eight
months on Wednesday, picked up after a three day rout in which
the IPC lost more than 4 percent, rising 0.96 percent to
40,505.27 points. 
    Emerging markets like Mexico have attracted investors
seeking higher returns, stifled by record-low interest rates in
many advanced economies. Any sign that the Fed could begin to
unwind its $85 billion per month bond-buying program roils
Mexican stocks and emerging markets.
    A preliminary manufacturing survey on Thursday showed
China's factory activity shrank for the first time in seven
months in May, hurting shares of stocks associated with
commodities sold to the Asian giant. 
    * In Mexico, bottler Femsa drove gains, rising
4.23 percent. Conglomerate Alfa was up 4.9 percent,
while mega retailer Walmex added 2.37 percent. 
    * Shares of Grupo Financiero Inbursa, the bank controlled by
billionaire Carlos Slim, slid 7.05 percent after Spain's
Caixabank said it may sell around 10 percent of
Inbursa to shed investments and bulk up capital. 
    * Shares of Brazil's Vale , the world's
second largest miner and largest iron ore provider, fell nearly
2 percent on the Bovespa, while Mexico's largest domestic miner,
Grupo Mexico fell 1.18 percent.
        
    Latin America's key stock indexes at 2052 G.M.T.:
    
 Stock indexes                            daily %  year-to-da
                       Latest              change        te %
                                                       change
 MSCI LatAm                  3,669.63       -0.62       -2.77
                                                   
 Brazil Bovespa             56,349.91       -0.14       -7.55
                                                   
 Mexico IPC                 40,505.27        0.96       -7.32
                                                   
 Chile IPSA                  4,237.04       -0.77       -1.50
                                                   
 Chile IGPA                 20,848.72       -0.62       -1.05
                                                   
 Argentina MerVal            3,557.55        0.27       24.64
                                                   
 Colombia IGBC              13,405.94        0.57        5.84
                                                   
 Peru IGRA                  16,610.80       -0.75      -19.48
                                                   
 Venezuela IBC             785,367.00        0.77       66.59

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐