EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks flat as OGX offsets Vale

* Concerns over Chinese economic growth, Fed stimulus weigh * Brazil Bovespa little changed, Mexico IPC falls 0.65 pct By Asher Levine SAO PAULO, May 24 Brazilian stocks were little changed on Friday as concerns over weak economic growth in China weighed on shares of mining firm Vale, offsetting a gain in oil producer OGX. Mexico's IPC index edged towards its lowest closing level since September, while Chile's bourse was little changed. "The market is suffering from the possible reduction of monetary stimulus in the United States and the declining outlook for Chinese growth," said Hamilton Alves, a senior analyst with BB Investimentos in Sao Paulo. "Stocks abroad are overstretched and we are likely to accompany any pullback there, especially in the blue-chips." * Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index faced technical resistance near 56,400 points for the third straight day. * Shares of Vale SA dropped 1.12 percent the day after data showed a decline in Chinese factory activity in April. China is Brazil's top trading partner and Vale's No. 1 customer. * Shares of OGX Petroleo e Gas Participacoes SA, the oil company controlled by Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista, added 2.14 percent. Traders attributed the rise to market volatility after a nearly 57 percent drop in the shares this year brought prices to their lowest levels ever in April. * Mexico's IPC index fell for the fourth session in five as data showed the seasonally adjusted jobless rate in Latin America's second-largest economy ticked up in April to a three month high. * Shares of telecommunications firm America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, fell 1.28 percent, while bottling group Femsa lost 2.36 percent. * Chile's IPSA index edged slightly higher, led by a 1.2 percent gain in shares of lender BCI. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1354 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,645.48 -0.16 -3.86 Brazil Bovespa 56,332.65 -0.03 -7.58 Mexico IPC 40,243.89 -0.65 -7.92 Chile IPSA 4,239.97 0.07 -1.43 Chile IGPA 20,862.48 0.07 -0.99 Argentina MerVal 0.00 0 -100.00 Colombia IGBC 13,388.12 -0.13 -9.02 Peru IGRA 16,660.59 0.3 -19.24 Venezuela IBC 785,367.00 0 66.59