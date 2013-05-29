版本:
中国
2013年 5月 29日 星期三 23:42 BJT

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks fall on disappointing GDP data

* Brazil economy grows disappointing 0.6 pct in Q1 from Q4
    * Gafisa shares rise on Alphaville report
    * Brazil Bovespa falls 1.85 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.48 pct

    By Asher Levine and Danielle Assalve
    SAO PAULO, May 29 Brazilian stocks posted the
biggest drop in six weeks on Wednesday after data showed Latin
America's largest economy grew less than expected in the first
quarter.
    Mexico's IPC index returned part of the previous
session's gains, while Chile's bourse slipped for the
fifth straight day.
    Economic growth data released Wednesday showed President
Dilma Rousseff's numerous stimulus packages failed to aid
manufacturers in the first quarter while consumers, scared by
rising inflation, grew more conservative. 
    "The disappointment over the Brazilian economy's performance
weighed on the market," said Vladimir Caramaschi, chief
economist with Crédit Agricole in São Paulo, adding that
investors are looking at a scenario of low growth and high
inflation and are reducing their bets on the Bovespa.
    * Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell, with
shares of OGX Petroleo e Gas Participacoes, the oil
company controlled by Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista, losing
4.2 percent.
    * Shares of homebuilder Gafisa SA rose 4 percent
after a local newspaper reported the firm was close to a
decision on whether to list shares in its profitable Alphaville
unit or sell it outright. Representatives of Gafisa declined to
comment on the report.
    * Mexico's IPC index fell for the first session in
three as shares of telecommunications firm America Movil
, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, dropped 1.5
percent.
    * Chile's IPSA index fell to its lowest intraday
level since early December as shares of retailer Falabella
 edged 0.34 percent lower.
    * A technical indicator known as the relative strength index
crossed into "oversold" territory, indicating the index may be
due to rise in coming sessions.
    
    Latin America's key stock indexes at 1508 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                            daily %     YTD %
                                Latest     change    change
 MSCI LatAm                    3,562.23     -1.94     -4.34
                                                   
 Brazil Bovespa               55,002.17     -1.85     -9.76
                                                   
 Mexico IPC                   40,568.88     -0.48     -7.18
                                                   
 Chile IPSA                    4,130.62      -0.2     -3.97
                                                   
 Chile IGPA                   20,412.58     -0.18     -3.12
                                                   
 Argentina MerVal              3,412.14     -0.27     19.54
                                                   
 Colombia IGBC                13,551.82     -0.07     -7.91
                                                   
 Peru IGRA                    16,253.66     -0.04    -21.21
                                                   
 Venezuela IBC               810,239.69     -0.28     71.87

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐