EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks drop on dissapointing data, weaker real

* Brazil economy grows weaker-than-expected 0.6 pct in Q1 from Q4 * Brazilian real falls 1.68 percent against dollar * Brazil Bovespa slips 1.85 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.48 pct By Asher Levine and Danielle Assalve SAO PAULO, May 29 Brazilian stocks posted the biggest decline in six weeks on Wednesday after data showed Latin America's largest economy grew less than expected in the first quarter, while a sharp drop in Brazil's currency hurt shares of those companies that hold dollar-denominated debt. Mexico's IPC index erased early losses to trade nearly flat, while Chile's bourse was flat. Economic growth data released Wednesday showed President Dilma Rousseff's numerous stimulus packages failed to aid manufacturers in the first quarter while consumers, scared by rising inflation, grew more conservative. "The disappointment over the Brazilian economy's performance weighed on the market," said Vladimir Caramaschi, chief economist with Crédit Agricole in São Paulo, adding that investors are looking at a scenario of low growth and high inflation and are reducing their bets on the Bovespa. Brazil's currency, the real has been weakening against the U.S. dollar for five straight weeks on concerns over slackening demand for raw materials, Brazil's main export, and a possible withdrawal of U.S. stimulus measures that have supported appetite for emerging market currencies. Speaking at a news conference to discuss first-quarter growth, Brazil's Finance Minister Guido Mantega said he sees no need for intervention in the currency market. The statement contributed to a sharp devaluation of the real, which weakened to as much as 2.1148 per U.S. dollar, a near six-month low. It also drove down shares of companies that are most exposed to exchange rate risk. "It's a global trend that we are seeing as far as the devaluing of currencies that are more linked to commodities," said Dany Rappaport, a partner with asset management firm Investport in Sao Paulo. "Some of the companies that are suffering from this are going to scream and yell but it won't have an impact, as the government is not able to really change the long-term trend in the currency." Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell, with shares of OGX Petroleo e Gas Participacoes, the oil company controlled by Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista, losing 7.8 percent. Shares of heavily-indebted telecommunications conglomerate Grupo Oi SA dropped over 6 percent. Of Oi's total debt, 38 percent is denominated in a foreign currency. Shares of airline Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA , where nearly three-quarters of debt is dollar-denominated, dropped 6.75 percent. Operating costs such as fuel and spare parts are heavily concentrated in dollars while most revenue comes from domestic traffic. Shares of homebuilder Gafisa SA rose 2.5 percent after a local newspaper reported the firm was close to a decision on whether to list shares in its profitable Alphaville unit or sell it outright. Representatives of Gafisa declined to comment on the report. Mexico's IPC index made up early losses to trade little-changed as shares of broadcaster Grupo Televisa added 2.2 percent. Chile's IPSA index fell to its lowest intraday level since early December as shares of conglomerate AntarChile fell 1.4 percent. A technical indicator known as the relative strength index crossed into "oversold" territory, indicating the index may be due to rise in coming sessions. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1920 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,546.72 -2.37 -4.34 Brazil Bovespa 54,791.37 -2.22 -10.11 Mexico IPC 40,786.66 0.06 -6.68 Chile IPSA 4,131.97 -0.17 -3.94 Chile IGPA 20,420.79 -0.14 -3.08 Argentina MerVal 3,464.04 1.24 21.36 Colombia IGBC 13,541.32 -0.15 -7.98 Peru IGRA 16,091.54 -1.03 -22.00 Venezuela IBC 809,540.38 -0.37 71.72