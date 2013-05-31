版本:
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks fall, led by construction, Batista companies

* Brazil markets reopen after Thursday holiday
    * Brazil Bovespa slips 1.49 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.47 pct

    By Danielle Assalve
    SAO PAULO, May 31 Brazilian stocks were on track
to post a fifth consecutive monthly loss on Friday, led lower by
construction companies in the first day of trading since
Wednesday's surprise 50-point interest rate hike by the central
bank.
    Brazilian markets were closed on Thursday for a holiday, and
trading was light on Friday. 
    Mexico's IPC index rose 0.47 percent and Chile's
bourse was up 0.57 percent after two pieces of positive
data from the United States, the world's largest
economy..
    Investors are looking at a scenario of low growth and high
inflation in Brazil and reducing their bets on the Bovespa.
Inflation prompted the central bank to raise interest rates to 8
percent on Wednesday even after weaker-than-expected GDP data.
    "This was supposed to be a good year for the bourse, but the
numbers are showing that it's not going to turn out like that,"
said Flávio Barros of local brokerage Grau Gestao de Ativos.
    * Shares in Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista's energy and
logistics empire fell, with oil firm OGX off 1.33
percent and mining company MMX Mineracao down 3.68
percent.
    * PDG Realty, one of Brazil's biggest
homebuilders, fell 4.49 percent while Rossi Residencial
 was off 5 percent.
    * The Bovespa index was down 1.49 percent on the day
and 1.86 percent from the end of April.
    * TV Azteca rose 7.9 percent, leading gains
on Mexico's IPC.
    * Chile's largest retailer, Falabella, rose 1.87
percent.
    
    Latin America's key stock indexes at 16 20 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                            daily   YTD %
                                Latest        %  change
                                         change  
 MSCI LatAm                    3,495.81   -1.25   -6.79
                                                 
 Brazil Bovespa               53,821.52   -1.49  -11.70
                                                 
 Mexico IPC                   41,177.66    0.47   -5.78
                                                 
 Chile IPSA                    4,161.64    0.57   -3.25
                                                 
 Chile IGPA                   20,553.99    0.48   -2.45
                                                 
 Argentina MerVal              3,484.32   -0.86   22.07
                                                 
 Colombia IGBC                13,596.23    0.38    7.35
                                                 
 Peru IGRA                    16,006.76   -0.56  -22.41
                                                 
 Venezuela IBC               810,426.31    0.02   71.91
