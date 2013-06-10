版本:
EMERGING MARKETS-Profit-taking boosts Mexico, China hurts Brazil

* China economic data drives Vale lower
    * Chile's IPSA lowest since November 2011
    * Bovespa falls 0.59 pct, IPC up 1.21 pct

    By Asher Levine and Roberta Vilas Boas
    SAO PAULO, June 10 Mexican stocks jumped on
Monday as investors snapped up bargains after the index dropped
more than 3 percent last week, while weak economic data from
China weighed down Brazil's Bovespa.
    Brazilian stocks fell 0.59 percent, while Chile's
IPSA index closed at its lowest since November 2011, 
dropping 2.15 percent. Mexico's IPC index added 1.21
percent. 
    Data released over the weekend showed a slowdown in Chinese
economic growth, leading investors to sell the shares of Latin
American commodities producers, many of which count China as
their biggest customer. 
    Mexican stocks recovered, however, after a week in which
continued uncertainty surrounding the future of the U.S. Federal
Reserve Bank's asset-buying program dented the IPC index. 
    Emerging markets such as Mexico have benefited from U.S.
monetary stimulus, drawing investors seeking riskier returns. 
    * The shares of iron-ore mining company Vale SA,
which often track the outlook for Chinese economic growth, slid
1.58 percent, contributing the most to the index's losses.
    * The shares of meat packer JBS SA fell 6.45
percent after the company announced it would take over poultry
and pork producer Seara Brasil from rival Marfrig Alimentos SA
. Analysts cited the additional debt on JBS as a
reason for the stock's decline.
    * Marfrig shares jumped 6.31 percent on the deal, as
investors welcomed the resulting reduction in debt.
    * Mexico's IPC index erased the previous session's
losses as the shares of banking group Banorte rose
3.1 percent. 
    * Chile's IPSA index saw its biggest one-day loss
since mid-April, down for the fourth straight session, driven by
a 1.85 percent loss in retailer Falabella. 
    
    Latin America's key stock indexes at 2043 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                            daily %  year-to-da
                       Latest              change        te %
                                                       change
 MSCI LatAm                  3,361.88        -1.2       -11.5
                                                   
 Brazil Bovespa             51,316.65       -0.59      -15.81
                                                   
 Mexico IPC                 40,721.35        1.21       -6.83
                                                   
 Chile IPSA                  4,030.78       -2.15       -6.29
                                                   
 Chile IGPA                 20,033.27       -1.74       -4.92
                                                   
 Argentina MerVal            3,413.77       -1.04       19.60
                                                   
 Colombia IGBC              13,366.56       -0.03        5.53
                                                   
 Peru IGRA                  16,145.86         0.2      -21.73
                                                   
 Venezuela IBC             841,823.25        3.73       78.57
