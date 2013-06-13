版本:
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks recover from near two-year low

* Brazil's Bovespa rises 2.51 pct, Mexico flat
    * Positive U.S. data halts market's decline

    By Danielle Assalve and Noe Torres
    SAO PAULO, June 13 Brazilian stocks jumped on
Thursday, tracking global shares  higher on
stronger-than-expected economic data in the United States, to
snap a four-day decline that had taken the index to its lowest
since August 2011. 
    Mexico's benchmark IPC index, was flat at 39,481.47
points, while Chile's IPSA index added 1.45 percent to
3,981.48 points. 
    Retail sales rose and jobless claims dropped in the United
States, data showed on Thursday, suggesting Mexico's top trade
partner was heading to a more solid recovery. 
    Other Latin American indexes were up from the previous
session, with the MSCI LatAm rising 1.13
percent.
    Brazil's Bovespa rose 2.51 percent to close at 50,414.89
points. BM&FBovespa shares gained 2.14 percent reais
after the government scrapped a tax on foreign-exchange
derivatives late on Wednesday, the latest move to lift capital
controls and bolster the currency. 
    
    Latin America's key stock indexes at 2306 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                            daily %  year-to-da
                       Latest              change        te %
                                                       change
 MSCI LatAm                  3,303.97        1.13         -13
                                                   
 Brazil Bovespa             50,414.89        2.51      -17.29
                                                   
 Mexico IPC                 39,481.47           0       -9.67
                                                   
 Chile IPSA                  3,981.48        1.45       -7.44
                                                   
 Chile IGPA                 19,790.53        1.09       -6.07
                                                   
 Argentina MerVal            3,244.04        0.21       13.65
                                                   
 Colombia IGBC              13,073.23       -0.13        3.22
                                                   
 Peru IGRA                  16,347.38        3.72      -20.76
                                                   
 Venezuela IBC             864,201.63        1.28       83.31
