EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks erase early losses as Vale supports

* Vale shares rise on mining law announcement * U.S. Fed beginning policy meeting, bond-buying program eyed * Brazil Bovespa nearly flat, Mexico IPC up 0.61 pct By Asher Levine SAO PAULO, June 18 Brazilian stocks erased early losses on Tuesday after the announcement of a new mining code led shares of iron-ore mining giant Vale higher, though investors remained cautious over a potential tapering of the U.S. Federal Reserve's bond-buying program. Mexico's IPC index rose for the second straight day, while Chile's bourse made up for the previous session's losses. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index edged into positive territory after briefly touching its lowest level since Aug. 2011 earlier in the session. Much of the index's recovery on Tuesday was due to mining firm Vale SA, which rose 2.4 percent after Brazil's government unveiled a long-awaited bill to reform the country's 46-year-old mining code. The bill proposed new royalties of up to 4 percent, double the current rate, and a new mine regulatory agency. "The final decision wasn't too bad," said Marcello Paixao, a partner with Principia Capital Management in Sao Paulo. "The market was expecting this outcome, but there was the possibility that it could have been worse, so many investors had been holding back on buying the shares." Shares of America Latina Logistica SA, Brazil's largest rail operator, fell 4.5 percent. The company on Tuesday denied a report by local newspaper Valor Economico saying it was considering a capital increase to fund expansion and the upgrading of some assets. Shares of planemaker Embraer rose nearly 3 percent after the company announced deals for more than a dozen of its current passenger jets worth nearly $700 million at list prices on Tuesday. The Bovespa is on track for its sixth straight monthly loss, with shares down nearly 9 percent in June alone. Investors are awaiting the outcome of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting, due to conclude on Wednesday, for signals on the future of its bond-buying program. "There is a change going on in global portfolios," Paixao said. "When we had a lot of international liquidity a lot of money went to emerging markets looking for high yields. Now with the outlook for the Fed reducing its bond buying, a lot of that money is going back to the developed markets where it came from." Mexico's IPC index rose to its highest level in nearly a week as shares of telecommunications firm America Movil , controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, gained 1.2 percent. Chile's IPSA index rose for the third session in four as shares of retailer Cencosud added 3.3 percent. Cencosud reached a deal to let Itau Unibanco Holding SA , Brazil's largest private-sector bank, operate the retailer's credit card business, an industry source told Reuters on Monday. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1538 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,265.33 -0.7 -13.42 Brazil Bovespa 49,111.85 0.05 -19.43 Mexico IPC 39,792.52 0.61 -8.95 Chile IPSA 3,993.21 0.52 -7.16 Chile IGPA 19,819.90 0.44 -5.93 Argentina MerVal 3,037.19 -2.03 6.41 Colombia IGBC 13,272.67 0.77 -9.81 Peru IGRA 16,759.25 0.68 -18.76 Venezuela IBC 948,617.63 0.59 101.22