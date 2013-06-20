版本:
中国
2013年 6月 20日 星期四 23:29 BJT

RPT-EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks touch lowest level in four years

SAO PAULO, June 20 Brazil's benchmark stock
index fell sharply on Thursday, briefly sliding below
46,000 points for the first time in four years, the day after
the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled it would end a stimulus
program that helped pump money into high-yielding emerging
market assets.
    Data pointing to lower growth in China, the top buyer of raw
materials Brazil exports, also weighed. Shares of global miner
Vale were down 2.77 percent and state-run oil firm
Petrobras off 3 percent, leading losses as oil prices
tanked.
    General unease over the health of the economy in Brazil,
where the largest protests in 20 years have now spread across
the country, also weighed.
    "This was a panic movement," said João Pedro Brugger, an
analyst at Leme Investimentos in the southern city of
Florianopolis.
    "The economic fundamentals of Brazil are being criticized
here and abroad... and there is a more challenging external
scenario with the market concerned about the end of the Fed's
stimulus and worsening numbers from China."
    * Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index dropped 2.75
percent. Mexico's IPC index fell 2.45 percent to 39,000
points, its lowest level in a year.
    * Chile's IPSA index was down 1.56 percent with main
electricity generator Endesa Chile leading losses and
off 2.4 percent.
    * Several firms in Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista's
logistics and energy empire EBX traded below one real. 
    * Colombia-focused coal producer CCX tumbled 44
percent to 0.7 reais the day after Batista put off plans to buy
back shares and delist the company due to unfavorable market
conditions. LLX Logistica SA was down 10.6 percent to
0.92 reais and the flagship OGX Petroleo e Gas Participacoes SA
 slumped 1.28 percent to 0.77 reais.

    Latin America's key stock indexes at 1545 GMT:
     
 Stock indexes             daily   YTD %
                Latest         %  change
                          change  
 MSCI LatAm     3,022.93   -5.64  -15.65
 <.MILA00000PU                    
 S>                               
 Brazil         46,575.7   -2.75  -23.59
 Bovespa               0          
                                  
 Mexico IPC     38,088.0   -2.45  -12.85
                       0          
                                  
 Chile IPSA     3,885.70   -1.56   -9.66
                                  
                                  
 Chile IGPA     19,395.7   -1.19   -7.95
                       1          
                                  
 Argentina      3,070.86    0.75    7.59
 MerVal                           
                                  
 Colombia IGBC  13,116.0   -1.30    3.56
                       2          
                                  
 Peru IGRA      15,958.5   -3.64  -22.64
                       8          
                                  
 Venezuela IBC  945,178.       0  100.49
                      69
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐