EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks fall as Fed continues to weigh

* Bovespa pulls back from Thursday's late correction
    * Chile, Mexico bourses track U.S. market rebound
    * Brazil Bovespa drops 1.35 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.42 pct

    By Asher Levine
    SAO PAULO, June 21 Brazilian stocks dropped on
Friday as the outlook for tighter global liquidity conditions
continued to weigh on the most widely traded shares.
    Mexico's IPC index and Chile's IPSA index 
both recovered slightly from the previous session's selloff, in
line with markets abroad.
    Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index dropped
nearly 2 percent before finding technical support near 47,500
points. The index staged a late-day recovery in the previous
session when bargain-hunters stepped in following sharp losses
after the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled that it would taper down
its bond-buying program.
    "Today we are readjusting to something that shouldn't have
happened yesterday, which was the late correction," said Alvaro
Bandeira, a partner with asset management firm Orama
Investimentos in Rio de Janeiro.
    Brazil's current account deficit widened in May as the trade
balance remained weak, central bank data showed on Friday,
reflecting the deterioration of the country's external accounts
this year.
    "The market is reacting not just the Fed but the entire
deterioration of public finances in Brazil," Bandeira said.
    Shares of state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA
, known as Petrobras, fell 1.23 percent, contributing
most to the index's decline, while shares of rival OGX Petroleo
e Gas Participacoes SA, controlled by Brazilian
billionaire Eike Batista, lost 2.3 percent.
    Shares of electric utility Companhia Paranaense de Energia
SA, known as Copel, plunged 13 percent on concerns
that the state of Parana, Copel's controlling shareholder, would
attempt to prevent the company from raising rates.
    Mexico's IPC index rose slightly as bargain-hunters
picked up shares the day after Mexican stocks posted their
biggest one-day drop since Sept. 2011.
    Lender Grupo Financiero Banorte rose 3.33
percent, contributing most to the index's gains, while mining
firm Grupo Mexico added 1.9 percent.
    Chile's IPSA index also recovered slightly, boosted
by a 1.47 percent rise in shares of retailer Falabella.
    
    Latin America's key stock indexes at 1416 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                            daily %     YTD %
                                Latest     change    change
 MSCI LatAm                    3,034.79     -0.18    -19.95
                                                   
 Brazil Bovespa               47,562.95     -1.35    -21.97
                                                   
 Mexico IPC                   37,673.55      0.42    -13.80
                                                   
 Chile IPSA                    3,855.41      0.76    -10.37
                                                   
 Chile IGPA                   19,260.20      0.59     -8.59
                                                   
 Argentina MerVal              3,070.86      0.75      7.59
                                                   
 Colombia IGBC                12,984.73      0.17    -11.76
                                                   
 Peru IGRA                    15,792.86       0.3    -23.44
                                                   
 Venezuela IBC               966,334.56      1.21    104.98

