EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks plunge in broad sell-off

* Weak Brazil industrial output data prompts early losses * Brazil's Bovespa down 4.2 pct, Mexico's IPC down 0.8 pct By Lucas Iberico-Lozada and Noe Torres SAO PAULO / MEXICO CITY July 2 Brazilian stocks fell on Tuesday to close at their lowest level in more than four years after weak industrial output data darkened the outlook for Latin America's largest economy. Mexico's IPC index ended a five-day rally with a 0.84 percent fall as investors sold emerging market assets amid renewed concerns the U.S. Federal Reserve could soon withdraw its monetary stimulus. The Fed's stimulus had lowered interest rates in the U.S., driving investors towards riskier assets in emerging markets. Chile's bourse fell for the second day in a row after four straight days of gains last week. * Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index dropped to its lowest level since April 2009, losing 4.24 percent for its largest one-day drop since September 2011, to close at 45,228.95. * Stocks fell early in the session after data showed Brazil's industrial output fell twice the amount analysts had expected in May and raised doubts over a recovery in Latin America's largest economy. * "We are in a period of huge volatility, the market is trending downward, and we have no buying support as people are still expecting the market to go lower as we break through supports," said Alexandre Ghirghi, a strategist with Metodo Investimentos in Sao Paulo. * Shares of mining firm Vale SA led losses, sinking 4.3 percent. * Shares of OGX Petroleo e Gas Participacoes SA, the troubled oil company controlled by Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista, tumbled 19.64 percent Tuesday following an announcement Monday that the firm would shelve three offshore oil projects. * Mexico's IPC index fell 0.84 percent to close at 40,832, pulling back after an about 10 percent gain in the previous five sessions. * Speculation mounted that data to be released Friday on U.S. nonfarm hiring would be positive, which could lead the Fed to begin tapering its $85 billion asset-purchasing program . * "The rebound was so strong that now the market is taking a breath," said Luis de Urquijo, strategist at portfolio manager Compass group. "With Friday's data the pressure on interest rates will either relax or react to uncertainty." * Shares of telecommunications firm America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, fell 0.98 percent to lead losses, while lender Grupo Financiero Banorte SA fell 2.57 percent. * Chile's IPSA index fell 1.95 percent to 3,876.62 as shares of the Chilean branch of Santander bank fell 2.89 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2100 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,101.16 -2.87 -18.34 Brazil Bovespa 45,228.95 -4.24 -25.80 Mexico IPC 40,832.48 -0.84 -6.57 Chile IPSA 3,876.62 -1.95 -9.87 Chile IGPA 19,234.91 -1.6 -8.71 Argentina MerVal 2,994.08 -0.85 4.90 Colombia IGBC 12,742.77 -0.67 -13.41 Peru IGRA 15,492.35 -0.83 -24.90 Venezuela IBC 0.00 0 -100.00