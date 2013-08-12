EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican stocks fall on cautious energy reform proposal

* Mexico's energy overhaul less sweeping than hoped for by investors * Brazilian stocks close at nearly two-month high * Brazil Bovespa rises 0.85 pct, Mexico IPC falls 1.23 percent MEXICO CITY, Aug 12 Mexican stocks fell on Monday after the federal government proposed a long-awaited energy overhaul that investors say is less ambitious than many had hoped. Brazilian stocks notched their fourth straight session of gains to close at their highest level in nearly two months, while Chile's bourse rose for the third straight day. Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto presented his party's plan on Monday that would alter the country's constitution and allow private sector participation in energy production. The bill, intended to boost lagging production by state-run oil monopoly Pemex, would allow for profit-sharing contracts but not production-sharing agreements or concessions, which were seen as the most attractive options for foreign companies. * Mexico's IPC index dropped 1.23 percent, its largest single-day drop in more than two weeks, to close at 42,124.84 points. A 3.58 percent loss in Coca Cola bottler Fomento Economico, known as Femsa, led losses. * Companies that had stood to gain from an ambitious energy reform posted significant losses, as investors cashed out recent rallies. Conglomerate Alfa lost 4.27 percent, and its petrochemical subsidiary Alpek dropped 3.95 percent. Chemical company Mexichem dropped 2.69 percent. * Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 0.85 percent to close at 50,299.49 points, its highest level since June 13. An 8.89 percent gain in homebuilder PDG Realty SA led gains. * Chile's IPSA index posted slight gains, rising 0.16 percent to close at 3,785.04 points, as shares of bank Banco de Chile gained 1.07 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2131 GMT: Stock indexes Latest daily % YTD % change change MSCI LatAm 3,270.97 -0.14 -13.87 Brazil Bovespa 50,299.49 0.85 -17.48 Mexico IPC 42,124.84 -1.23 -3.62 Chile IPSA 3,785.04 0.16 -12.00 Chile IGPA 18,674.65 0.19 -11.37 Argentina MerVal 3,668.83 1.48 28.54 Colombia IGBC 13,734.29 0.22 -6.67 Peru IGRA 16,255.61 3.95 -21.20