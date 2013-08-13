EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil, Mexico stocks lifted by Fed signal

* Fed has no clear road-map for winding down asset-buying * Bovespa up 0.60 pct, Mexico IPC rises 0.57 pct MEXICO CITY, Aug 13 Brazilian and Mexican stocks rose on Tuesday, after a top U.S. Federal Reserve official signaled economic performance remained too mixed to lay out a detailed path for winding down its massive monthly bond-buying program. Mexico's IPC index rose from a day of sharp losses in the previous session when the government presented its bid to overhaul the country's ailing energy sector, while Chile's bourse fell 0.26 percent. Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart on Tuesday would not rule out a modest pullback next month in its monetary stimulus from $85 billion a month. The Fed's stimulus has supported the appetite of investors for riskier assets such as emerging-market equities. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 0.60 percent to 50,600.55 points, lifted by oil company OGX, controlled by Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista, which was up 4.69 percent. Mexico's IPC index climbed 0.57 percent to 42,366.45 points, as the shares of mining and infrastructure company Grupo Mexico rose 4.76 percent. On Monday, Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto announced a broad reform bill aimed at boosting output and attracting new private investment in the country's oil, gas and electricity sectors. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1600 GMT: Stock indexes daily % year-to-da Latest change te % change MSCI LatAm 3,246.33 -0.75 -14.52 Brazil Bovespa 50,600.55 0.6 -16.98 Mexico IPC 42,366.45 0.57 -3.06 Chile IPSA 3,775.22 -0.26 -12.23 Chile IGPA 18,640.03 -0.19 -11.53 Argentina MerVal 3,764.31 2.6 31.88 Colombia IGBC 13,827.29 0.68 9.17 Peru IGRA 16,362.32 0.66 -20.68 Venezuela IBC 1,249,789.00 0 165.10