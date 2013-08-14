EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks extend rally for 6th day

SAO PAULO, Aug 14 Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index extended its rally for a sixth consecutive session on Wednesday, buoyed by shares of state-run oil company Petrobras and homebuilder PDG Realty. Traders warned, however, that the market is vulnerable to swings before the expiration of stock options and index futures later in the session. Latin American stock markets in general were supported by comments from St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard, a voter on the Fed's policy-setting group this year. His initial remarks on low U.S. inflation suggested he continues to support the continuity of the Fed's monetary stimulus. The Fed's bond program, which some analysts believe could be scaled back as early as next month, has for years supported investors' appetite for risk assets in emerging markets. * Brazil's Bovespa index seesawed between a small drop of 0.3 percent and gains of over 1.3 percent, in a volatile session due to the expiration of stock options and index futures. * Shares of Petroleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras, rose 3.3 percent to 16.91 reais, accounting for the largest chunk of the Bovespa index's gains. * Brazilian homebuilder PDG Realty rose for a fifth consecutive session as investors continued to price in an expected improvement in the company's profitability following a turn-around plan announced by its executives. The company's shares jumped 5.5 percent to 2.09 reais, also pushing the Bovespa index higher. * On the other hand, shares of Brazilian telecom firm Oi SA fell 7.2 percent to 4.13 reais after the company posted an unexpected second-quarter loss due to weak sales growth, expanding payrolls and mounting debts. * Mexico's IPC stock index rose 0.7 percent, driven higher by a 3.2 percent rise in shares of industrial conglomerate Alfa * Chile's IPSA index lost 0.6 percent, however, as shares of retailer Falabella dropped 2.6 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1750 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI LatAm 3,242.11 -0.13 -14.52 Brazil Bovespa 50,790.13 0.37 -16.67 Mexico IPC 42,638.63 0.64 -2.44 Chile IPSA 3,754.17 -0.56 -12.72 Chile IGPA 18,543.52 -0.52 -11.99 Argentina MerVal 3,828.25 1.69 34.12 Colombia IGBC 13,889.71 0.45 -5.61 Peru IGRA 16,423.98 0.38 -20.39 Venezuela IBC 1,287,285 23.9 173.06 .77