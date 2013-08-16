版本:
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks rise on steelmakers, EBX bargain hunting

* Gerdau, Usiminas, CSN lead gains in Brazilian index
    * OGX and MMX up after rout in previous session
    * Brazil Bovespa up 0.6 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.12 pct

    By Lucas Iberico-Lozada
    SAO PAULO, Aug 16 Brazil's benchmark Bovespa
index rose above 51,000 points for the first time in two months
on Friday, boosted by stocks of steelmakers and by bargain
hunters who snapped up shares of debt-ridden Eike Batista's EBX
companies.
    Concerns over an expected rollback of U.S. monetary stimulus
measures continued to weigh on the Latin American stock markets
in general, however, keeping Mexico's IPC index and
Chile's bourse in the red.
    Investors worry that the U.S. central bank may start cutting
back on its $85 billion-a-month bond-buying program as early as
September, potentially reducing investors' appetite for riskier
assets in emerging markets.
    After a steep June sell-off, the Bovespa index is on track
to post its sixth week of gains in eight, but analysts suggested
that the Brazilian market is not ready to post further gains,
decoupled from its peers.
    "The recent gains in the Bovespa are mostly attributable to
a technical adjustment [from June's losses], and do not likely
point to any indicator of new growth," said Adriano Moreno, an
analyst at Futura Investimentos in Salvador, Brazil. 
    Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index was up 0.6
percent to 51,215.91 points, its highest level in nine weeks.
    Gains for Brazil's largest steelmakers drove much of the
session's gains. Long-steel producer Gerdau SA rose
4.9 percent, while rivals Usinas Siderugicas de Minas Gerais SA,
known as Usiminas, and Companhia Siderurgica Nacional
(CSN) posted gains of 4.6 percent and 3.3 percent,
respectively.
    Shares of oil company OGX Petroleo e Gas Participacoes SA
, miner MMX Mineracao e Metalicos SA and
logistics firm LLX Logistica SA, the three publicly
traded companies of Batista's tottering EBX empire, all saw
increases in share prices driven by bargain hunting.
    Limiting gains in the Bovespa were shares of Itaú Unibanco
Holding SA, Brazil's largest non-government bank, and
state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, known
as Petrobras. Itau saw a decline of 2.3 percent, while Petrobras
lost 0.7 percent.
    Mexico's IPC index fell 0.12 percent to 42,104.48
points, as a 0.8 percent decline for telecommunications firm
America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim,
contributed most to the index's losses.
    Chile's IPSA index fell 0.26 percent to 3,749.58,
its third consecutive session of losses.
    Shares of retailer Falabella and lender Banco
Santander Chile led losses in the index, with a 1.4 and
a 2.2 percent decline, respectively.
    
    Latin America's key stock indexes at 1527 GMT:
 Stock indexes                                  daily %    YTD %
                         Latest                  change   change
 MSCI LatAm                      3,193.34         -0.43   -15.55
                                                         
 Brazil Bovespa                 51,215.91           0.6   -15.97
                                                         
 Mexico IPC                     42,104.48         -0.12    -3.66
                                                         
 Chile IPSA                      3,749.58         -0.26   -12.83
                                                         
 Chile IGPA                     18,537.08         -0.13   -12.02
                                                         
 Argentina MerVal                3,877.81          0.32    35.86
                                                         
 Colombia IGBC                  13,764.99         -0.13    -6.46
                                                         
 Peru IGRA                      16,512.15          0.02   -19.96
                                                         
 Venezuela IBC               1,286,620.84             0   172.91
