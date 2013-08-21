EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American stocks mostly lower; LATAM weighs in Chile

* LATAM Airlines shares drop after wider-than-expected Q2 loss * Commodities shares support Brazil's Bovespa * Chile's IPSA down 1.23 pct, Mexico's IPC falls 0.93 pct By Asher Levine and Anthony Esposito SAO PAULO/SANTIAGO, Aug 21 Chilean stocks fell to their lowest intraday level in nearly two years on Wednesday as shares in LATAM Airlines Group slid following news that the company reported a steeper-than-expected quarterly loss. Brazil's Bovespa index recovered part of the previous session's losses, while Mexico's IPC index slipped for the fourth session in five. LATAM, Latin America's largest airline, reported a net second-quarter loss of $329.8 million late Tuesday, sending shares down by as much as 4.19 percent, their biggest intraday decline in nearly two years. The drop in LATAM shares contributed to a 1.23 percent drop in Chile's benchmark IPSA index, its biggest fall in two weeks. Chilean stocks have declined for six straight sessions, pressured by increasing signs of slowing economic growth and waning consumer demand in the export-dependent country. "Even though Chile is still growing, it is doing so at a slower pace than in recent years and that is making investors more cautious," said Jorge Sepulveda, analyst at brokerage EuroAmerica in Santiago. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index swung widely in early trading, but found itself in narrowly positive territory shortly before noon, supported by shares of state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, known as Petrobras, which rose 0.9 percent. Shares of MMX Mineração e Metálicos SA, controlled by embattled Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista, climbed 3.9 percent. Cia Siderúrgica Nacional SA, Brazil's largest diversified steelmaking group, is interested in acquiring control of MMX from Batista, a source with direct knowledge of the situation told Reuters on Tuesday. Another source added that other companies may also be ready to bid for MMX, which is struggling with development of its iron ore mining operations and a port. Mexico's IPC index dropped 0.9 percent after data on Wednesday showed retail sales fell for the first time in three months in June. On Tuesday, data showed that Mexico's economy shrank 0.7 percent in the second quarter from the previous three months. Shares of mining firm Grupo Mexico fell 2.6 percent, contributing most to the index's decline, while retailer Wal-Mart de Mexico dropped 1.5 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1545 GMT: Stock indexes Daily pct YTD pct Latest change change MSCI Latam 3,065.44 -1.3 -18.22 Brazil Bovespa 50,724.60 0.43 -16.78 Mexico IPC 41,448.95 -0.9 -5.16 Chile IPSA 3,641.66 -1.23 -15.34 Chile IGPA 18,095.79 -0.96 -14.12 Argentina MerVal 3,878.97 0.73 35.90 Colombia IGBC 13,713.48 -0.05 -6.81 Peru IGRA 16,668.48 -0.08 -19.20 Venezuela IBC 1,274,887.34 -1.18 170.43