EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks rise on hopes of fuel price hike, China PMI

* Brazil government expected to announce fuel price hike * China, U.S., Eurozone manufacturing data rose in August * Brazil Bovespa up 1.52 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.34 pct By Lucas Iberico-Lozada SAO PAULO, Aug 22 Brazilian stocks rose on Thursday as shares of heavily weighted commodities exporters rose after local media said the government plans to raise fuel prices, while Chinese manufacturing data suggested a rebound in Brazil's biggest trading partner. Mexico's IPC index and Chile's bourse also gained. Three newspapers reported that the Brazilian government is planning to raise gasoline and diesel prices in an effort to support state-run oil producer Petroleo Brasileiro SA, known as Petrobras. The news boosted the firm's shares as much as 4.5 percent in early trading. They cooled off somewhat after President Dilma Rousseff's spokesman said she had not discussed the matter, but were still up 3.3 percent. Shares of steelmakers and iron-ore exporters rose after HSBC's Purchasing Managers' Index suggested that China's manufacturing sector was rebounding from a recent slump. China is Brazil's biggest trading partner and an important purchaser of Latin American commodities exports such as iron ore, soy, copper and petroleum. "This is a breath of fresh air for the Chinese, an indicator that their economy will grow for the next few months" said Pedro Galdi, an analyst at SLW Corretora in Sao Paulo. "Such growth will certainly benefit Vale and the steel firms." Shares of Vale SA, the world's largest iron-ore miner, gained 3.3 percent, while steelmakers Gerdau SA , Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA and Cia Siderurgica Nacional (CSN) rose 3.2, 2.3, and 3.2 percent, respectively. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 1.52 percent to 51,170.80, nearly erasing losses from the previous two sessions. Mexico's IPC index rose 0.34 percent to 41,598.46 as the index recovered slightly from the previous session's decline that it at its lowest level this month. Shares of America Movil, the telecommunications firm controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, and retail giant Wal Mart de Mexico both gained 1 percent. Chile's IPSA index snapped a six-session slump, adding 0.71 percent to 3,646.25. Shares of forestry and energy conglomerate Empresas Copec led the session's gains, with an uptick of 1.2 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1429 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,067.24 0.06 -19.29 Brazil Bovespa 51,170.80 1.52 -16.05 Mexico IPC 41,598.46 0.34 -4.82 Chile IPSA 3,646.25 0.71 -15.23 Chile IGPA 18,096.17 0.55 -14.12 Argentina MerVal 3,894.45 1.09 36.44 Colombia IGBC 13,706.37 -0.01 -6.86 Peru IGRA 16,648.10 0.2 -19.30 Venezuela IBC 1,293,082.81 0 174.29