EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American stocks rise as U.S. delays Syria strike

* Banco do Brasil, Itau lead gains in Bovespa * Mexico's IPC and Chile's IPSA snap slumps * Brazil Bovespa up 0.65 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.53 pct By Lucas Iberico-Lozada SAO PAULO, Aug 29 Brazilian stocks reversed a three-session slump as foreign investors returned to emerging market equities amid an apparent delay in a U.S.-led military strike against Syria. Mexico's IPC index rose by more than half a percent, while Chile's bourse hovered around 3,550 points. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 0.65 percent to 50,191.27 points, trimming the sharpest weekly decline since the first week of July. "We're seeing a recovery in the Bovespa from losses earlier this week, though the tendency isn't a very strong one," said Luis Gustavo Pereira, a strategist at Futura Corretora in Sao Paulo. Lenders led the index's gains, as a strong dollar and expectations of continued tightening of monetary policy, following an interest rate hike in Brazil on Wednesday, pushed up interest rate futures. Shares of state-owned Banco do Brasil SA were up 2.4 percent, while Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, Brazil's largest non-state bank, were up 1.4 percent. Weighing on the index's gains were shares of OGX Petroleo e Gas Participacoes, the oil company controlled by embattled Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista, which fell as much as 17.5 percent. Heavily-weighted mining giant Vale SA saw losses of 1.3 percent. Mexico's IPC index snapped a six-session slump as shares of telecommunications firm America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, rose as much as 0.6 percent. Cement producer Cemex saw gains of 1.8 percent. Cemex shares are on track to post their first weekly decline in six weeks. Chile's IPSA index rose for the second session in twelve as the index was led higher by a gain of nearly 1 percent for retailer Falabella. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1447 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,050.04 0.58 -20.15 Brazil Bovespa 50,191.27 0.65 -17.65 Mexico IPC 39,456.21 0.53 -9.72 Chile IPSA 3,553.76 0.45 -17.38 Chile IGPA 17,705.59 0.3 -15.97 Argentina MerVal 3,932.29 0.17 37.77 Colombia IGBC 13,790.81 0.34 -6.29 Peru IGRA 16,451.55 -0.42 -20.25 Venezuela IBC 1,346,257.72 0 185.56