EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks fall on Syria caution, Fed concerns

* Mexico IPC suffers on positive U.S. manufacturing data * Brazil Bovespa falls 0.40 percent, Mexico IPC down 1.46 percent MEXICO CITY, Sept 3 Latin American stocks fell on Tuesday, with Mexico's IPC stock index tumbling more than 1 percent, as investors were cautious over a possible U.S.-led strike on Syria and concerns the Federal Reserve could soon wind down its asset-buying scheme. Brazilian stocks rose early in the day after encouraging economic data from China showed the country's services sector grew steadily in August, boosting shares of Brazilian commodity producers. China is Brazil's biggest trading partner and a key destination for Latin American commodities exports such as iron ore, soy and petroleum. Better-than-expected manufacturing data in the United States also contributed to losses in Mexico, as investors bet on a speedier draw-down to the U.S. central bank's bond-buying. The Fed program has driven yield-hungry investors to seek higher returns in emerging markets. A tapering of the program is seen as denting Latin American bourses. * Mexico's IPC index fell 1.46 percent to close at 39,541.51. Banking group Grupo Banorte led losses, falling 3.03 percent, while cement company Cemex lost 2.52 percent. * Brazil's Bovespa index ended down 0.4 percent at 51,625.50, with shares of state oil producer Petrobras down 0.94. * Shares of OGX Petroleo e Gas Participacoes SA, the oil company controlled by Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista, rose 5 percent to 0.42 reais. * A rebalancing of the Bovespa index, which took place Monday, assigned more weight to OGX shares. The stock trades at about 1/4 the price of the next highest-priced share in the index, which means even minor changes in OGX shares can cause wide swings in the benchmark index. * Exchange operator BM&F Bovespa SA recently unveiled potential changes to the index to better reflect the performance of local shares, which are expected to exclude "penny stocks" such as OGX. * Chile's IPSA index was down 0.70 percent as retailer Falabella, which lost 2.35 percent, dragged on the index. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2038 GMT: Stock indexes daily % year-to-da Latest change te % change MSCI LatAm 3,038.67 -1.68 -19.99 Brazil Bovespa 51,625.50 -0.4 -15.30 Mexico IPC 39,541.51 -1.46 -9.53 Chile IPSA 3,613.70 -0.7 -15.99 Chile IGPA 17,928.16 -0.56 -14.91 Argentina MerVal 4,056.35 2.05 42.11 Colombia IGBC 13,735.49 -0.05 8.45 Peru IGRA 16,928.39 1.28 -17.94 Venezuela IBC 1,365,401.80 1.5 189.63