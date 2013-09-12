EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks fall as commodities rally falters

* MMX rises after Tuesday selloff * Builders PDG, MRV weigh on Brazil's Bovespa * Bovespa falls 0.76 pct, Mexico IPC down slightly MEXICO CITY, Sept 11 Brazilian stocks fell on Wednesday as a rally in commodities exporters and steelmakers came to an end, and homebuilders were affected by Brazil's weakening currency. Mexico's IPC index lost 0.22 percent while Chile's bourse added 0.26 percent. Commodities firms have helped Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index reach its highest levels in over three months in recent days, boosted by an improving outlook for Chinese economic growth, but that rally ended on Wednesday. Shares of Vale SA, the world's leading iron-ore producer, gave up early gains to close down 2.17 percent. Rival firm MMX Mineracao e Metalicos added 2.65 percent, helped by bargain-hunting the day after the stock fell 17 percent. On Tuesday, the company said controlling shareholder Eike Batista is in talks to cede control of MMX's iron ore port in exchange for $400 million of new investment and debt relief. Analysts said investors were disappointed because of the resulting dilution in the stock from the potential deal. Homebuilders weighed on the index, with traders citing an increase in the yields on interest rate futures sparked by a weakening local currency, which could further increase inflation. Higher interest rates typically drive homebuilder shares lower as mortgages become more expensive and home sales decline. Shares of builder PDG Realty SA lost 5.49 percent, while rival MRV Engenharia SA dropped 4.95 percent. Mexico's IPC index fell less than a percent as a 1.18 percent rise in miner and infrastructure company Grupo Mexico failed to offset a 2.39 percent drop in lender Grupo Financiero Banorte. Chile's IPSA index closed slightly up at 3,903.44 points despite a 1.43 percent decline in shares of conglomerate Copec. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2248 GMT: Stock indexes daily % year-to-da Latest change te % change MSCI LatAm 3,302.28 -0.89 -13.05 Brazil Bovespa 53,570.46 -0.76 -12.11 Mexico IPC 41,640.53 -0.22 -4.73 Chile IPSA 3,903.44 0.26 -9.25 Chile IGPA 19,127.63 0.16 -9.22 Argentina MerVal 4,516.73 0.32 58.24 Colombia IGBC 14,069.41 0.27 11.08 Peru IGRA 17,000.43 -0.76 -17.59 Venezuela IBC 1,460,267.74 0.86 209.75