EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico stocks fall most in 3 months; Brazil slips

MEXICO CITY, Sept 12 Mexican stocks slumped by the most in 12 weeks on Thursday, pulling back from a sharp rally, while stocks in Brazil slipped as global investors turned cautious ahead of a U.S. monetary policy decision next week. Mexico's IPC index fell more than 2 percent in the biggest one-day percentage drop since June 20. Before Thursday, the IPC had gained more than 5 percent this week after the government put forward a tax proposal that did not include higher taxes on food and medicine, which could have weighed on growth and consumption. Shares of telecommunications firm America Movil dropped 1.35 percent. Dutch telecoms company KPN said on Thursday it was in talks with America Movil, a major shareholder, over the latter's planned offer to purchase the shares in KPN it does not already own. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index dropped 0.49 percent to 53,307.09 points. Heavily weighted commodities producers drove losses, following a recent rally in the sector. Preferred shares of state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, known as Petrobras, fell 2.19 percent. Brazilian exchange operator BM&F Bovespa SA announced changes to the Bovespa index late Wednesday, the first since 1968, in an effort to correct recent distortions and better reflect the performance of local shares. Under the new plan, which will be phased in early next year, stocks will be weighted according a formula that takes into account the market capitalization of free-floating shares, as well as the liquidity of those shares. Chile's IPSA index dropped 1.86 percent after meeting technical resistance near 3,900 points, a level the index has struggled to remain above since early July. Shares of retailer Falabella fell more than 2 percent, contributing the most to the index's decline. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2131 GMT: Stock indexes daily % year-to-da Latest change te % change MSCI LatAm 3,277.87 -0.74 -13.69 Brazil Bovespa 53,307.09 -0.49 -12.54 Mexico IPC 40,785.68 -2.05 -6.68 Chile IPSA 3,830.97 -1.86 -10.94 Chile IGPA 18,834.51 -1.53 -10.61 Argentina MerVal 4,394.75 -2.7 53.97 Colombia IGBC 14,032.29 -0.26 10.79 Peru IGRA 16,498.57 -2.95 -20.02 Venezuela IBC 1,477,128.35 1.15 213.32