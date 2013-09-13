EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks up on relatively mild economy data

* Brazil economic activity slows less than expected * U.S. retail sales, consumer sentiment data disappoint * Brazil Bovespa up 0.3 pct, Mexico IPC positive 0.16 pct SAO PAULO, Sept 13 Brazilian stocks rose on Friday as a shallower-than-expected dip in local economic activity data helped offset below-forecast U.S. consumer sentiment and retail sales figures. Mexico's IPC index edged higher, while Chile's bourse was little changed. Data on Friday showed Brazil's economic activity contracted 0.33 percent in July, less than had been forecast. This bolstered hopes that Latin America's largest economy can avoid negative growth numbers in the third quarter. The positive sentiment was offset in part by less encouraging data from the United States, which showed retail sales rising less than expected in August and consumer confidence at a five-month low in September. Weak economic U.S. data has helped boost Brazilian stocks in recent months due to the expectation that the Federal Reserve would delay the tapering of monetary stimulus should the U.S. economy fail to gain traction. Friday's data, however, may not have been bad enough to prevent the Fed from deciding against cutting stimulus at its next meeting. "The expectation among U.S. economists that 'the beginning of the end' of the (stimulus) program will begin next week, while not unanimous, is strong enough to prevail over this worse-than-expected data," said Darwin Dib, chief economist with CM Capital Markets in Sao Paulo. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 0.3 pct to 53,459 points. The index has risen about 11 percent since early August. Shares of state-run oil firm Petrobras led gains, up 1.9 percent. But another oil firm, debt-laden OGX Petróleo e Gas SA led losses, down 2.56 percent. OGX late on Thursday elected three new directors to its board in a tense meeting that disappointed minority shareholders. The outlook for Brazilian equities remains challenging in the short run, Bank of America Merrill Lynch chief Brazil equity strategist Felipe Hirai said in a client note on Friday. The recent rally has become too dependent on foreign investment inflows and bullish U.S. and Chinese economic data, and there is limited room for further gains, he said. Mexico's IPC index rose 0.16 percent while Chile's IPSA index was down 0.1 percent Stock indexes daily YTD % % chang Latest chang e e MSCI LatAm 3,284.5 0.2 -13.6 <.MILA00000PU 2 9 S> Brazil 53,458. 0.28 -12.2 Bovespa 64 9 Mexico IPC 40,851. 0.16 -6.53 98 Chile IPSA 3,827.1 -0.1 -11.0 1 3 Chile IGPA 18,825. -0.05 -10.6 03 6 Argentina 4,401.7 0.15 54.21 MerVal 0 Colombia IGBC 13,994. -0.27 10.49 28 Peru IGRA 16,429. -0.42 -20.3 66 6 Venezuela IBC 1,521,3 2.99 222.7 23.21 0