EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks up, Mexico flat; caution as Fed meets

* Brazil Bovespa up 0.84 pct, Mexico IPC rises 0.04 pct MEXICO CITY, Sept 17 Brazilian stocks rose on Tuesday, closing at their highest since late May, but the gains were limited by cautious investors waiting to see what the U.S. Federal Reserve will do with its monetary stimulus program. Mexico's IPC index was flat, while Chile's blue-chip index was down 0.37 percent. Investors across Latin America were unwilling to take big positions in local stocks with the Fed beginning its policy meeting on Tuesday and due to conclude on Wednesday. The Fed's decision on whether to cut back its $85 billion-a-month bond-buying program, and by how much, will be central to the outlook for Latin American equities, which have been supported by the increase in liquidity the program has provided. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index closed up 0.84 percent, led by the shares of oil producer OGX, controlled by billionaire Eike Batista, which rose 5.26 percent. The shares of electricity generator Eneva SA, formerly known as MPX Energia SA, rose 3.84 percent following a report that company founder Batista is in talks to sell his remaining stake in the company to Japanese trading house Marubeni Corp and two pension funds. Mexico's IPC index crept 0.04 percent higher, led by the shares of miner and infrastructure company Grupo Mexico , which rose 2.9 percent. Financial markets were closed Monday for the country's Independence Day holiday. Chile's IPSA index fell 0.37 percent as the shares of bank BCI dropped 2.59 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2141 GMT: Stock indexes daily % year-to-da Latest change te % change MSCI LatAm 3,338.38 0.54 -12.1 Brazil Bovespa 54,271.25 0.84 -10.96 Mexico IPC 41,137.67 0.04 -5.88 Chile IPSA 3,820.84 -0.37 -11.17 Chile IGPA 18,809.57 -0.32 -10.73 Argentina MerVal 4,631.85 -0.33 62.28 Colombia IGBC 14,060.97 0.51 11.02 Peru IGRA 16,196.93 -2.7 -21.49 Venezuela IBC 1,602,065.94 3.51 239.83