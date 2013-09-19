版本:
EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American stocks retreat after Fed boost

* Brazil Bovespa slips 1.09 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.36 pct

    MEXICO CITY, Sept 19 Latin American stocks fell
on Thursday, a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to
delay a reduction of its monetary stimulus program caused shares
to spike.
    Commodities producers weighed on Brazil's Bovespa index
 while telecommunications firm America Movil 
dragged on Mexico's IPC index.
    Chile's bourse was closed for a local holiday.
    Latin American stocks had jumped on Wednesday after the Fed
surprised investors by announcing it would maintain its $85
billion-per-month bond-buying program, which has supported
demand for the region's shares. 
    The Bovespa index returned many of those gains on Thursday,
losing 1.09 percent to 55,095.69 and capping a four-session
rally.
    Shares of Brazilian oil producer OGX fell more
than 9 percent, leading losses, while iron ore miner Vale
 dropped 1.21 percent. 
    Mexico's IPC index fell for the first session in
four, losing 0.36 percent to 41,752.26.
    Shares of America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos
Slim, fell 2.76 percent, contributing the most to the index's
losses. Broadcaster Grupo Televisa shed 1.27
percent.
    
    Latin America's key stock indexes at 2217 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                           daily %  year-to-da
                      Latest              change        te %
                                                      change
 MSCI LatAm                 3,446.47        1.55       -9.25
                                                  
 Brazil Bovespa            55,095.69       -1.09       -9.61
                                                  
 Mexico IPC                41,752.26       -0.36       -4.47
                                                  
 Chile IPSA                 3,820.84       -0.37      -11.17
                                                  
 Chile IGPA                18,809.57       -0.32      -10.73
                                                  
 Argentina MerVal           4,768.71        0.77       67.07
                                                  
 Colombia IGBC             14,106.29        0.14       11.37
                                                  
 Peru IGRA                 16,405.70        1.56      -20.47
                                                  
 Venezuela IBC          1,659,669.19        3.51      252.04

