EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American stocks retreat after Fed boost

* Brazil Bovespa slips 1.09 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.36 pct MEXICO CITY, Sept 19 Latin American stocks fell on Thursday, a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to delay a reduction of its monetary stimulus program caused shares to spike. Commodities producers weighed on Brazil's Bovespa index while telecommunications firm America Movil dragged on Mexico's IPC index. Chile's bourse was closed for a local holiday. Latin American stocks had jumped on Wednesday after the Fed surprised investors by announcing it would maintain its $85 billion-per-month bond-buying program, which has supported demand for the region's shares. The Bovespa index returned many of those gains on Thursday, losing 1.09 percent to 55,095.69 and capping a four-session rally. Shares of Brazilian oil producer OGX fell more than 9 percent, leading losses, while iron ore miner Vale dropped 1.21 percent. Mexico's IPC index fell for the first session in four, losing 0.36 percent to 41,752.26. Shares of America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, fell 2.76 percent, contributing the most to the index's losses. Broadcaster Grupo Televisa shed 1.27 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2217 GMT: Stock indexes daily % year-to-da Latest change te % change MSCI LatAm 3,446.47 1.55 -9.25 Brazil Bovespa 55,095.69 -1.09 -9.61 Mexico IPC 41,752.26 -0.36 -4.47 Chile IPSA 3,820.84 -0.37 -11.17 Chile IGPA 18,809.57 -0.32 -10.73 Argentina MerVal 4,768.71 0.77 67.07 Colombia IGBC 14,106.29 0.14 11.37 Peru IGRA 16,405.70 1.56 -20.47 Venezuela IBC 1,659,669.19 3.51 252.04